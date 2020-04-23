'Me at the zoo': The first-ever YouTube video got uploaded 15 years ago today

YouTube, the most popular video streaming platform in the world, has been in our lives for long, but exactly how long?

Well, the first-ever YouTube video was uploaded 15 years ago on 23 April, 2005, which is the same date as today. The video was uploaded by YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim.

The video, titled 'Me at the Zoo' is an 18-second video posted by Karim, which shows him standing in front of a group of elephants at the San Diego Zoo. Till date, it is the only video on Karim's channel.

Alright," young Karim begins talking in the video as can be seen. "So here we are, in front of the elephants."

"The cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long, um, trunks," he continues. "And that's, that's cool," he goes on to say before the video ends.

This short video is an important part of internet history. This first video ever to get uploaded on YouTube has garnered more than 90 million views and 3 million likes. Additionally, it has also raked up around 5 million comments as well.

The first person to upload the video on YouTube, Karim, met the fellow YouTube co-founders Steven Chen and Chad Hurley while working at PayPal where he designed many of the core components of YouTube site, including its real-time anti-Internet-fraud system.

Later, in 2006, when Google acquired YouTube, Karim received 137,443 shares of stock, worth about $64 million based on Google's closing stock price at the time.

Currently, the largest video platform has more than 2 billion logged-in users visit each month, according to YouTube.

Share Via