Quantum-centric supercomputers to soon be a reality: IBM's Dario Gil

Quantum-centric supercomputers to soon be a reality: IBM's Dario Gil7 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 10:06 AM IST
In an interview, Gil spoke about the progress of quantum computing, India’s place in the quantum computer ecosystem, and why governments are finding it difficult to keep pace with the development of generative artificial intelligence (AI) models that have taken the world by storm.
NEW DELHI : Dario Gil, senior vice-president and director of IBM Research, was in Bengaluru this month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of IBM Research Lab in India. In an interview, Gil spoke about the progress of quantum computing, India’s place in the quantum computer ecosystem, and why governments are finding it difficult to keep pace with the development of generative artificial intelligence (AI) models that have taken the world by storm. Edited excerpts: