'Trusted data and analytical insights now more important than ever'

There are of course appreciable differences on the impact of covid-19 on businesses across countries and across states and counties within the same country. Our findings from US showed that manufacturing accounts for 3% of all companies in the US and is the 4th least impacted industry in the US, while also having the highest business disruption due to the effects of trade network. Manufacturers of apparel, motor vehicles, construction equipment, etc. have endured the most business disruption compared to other manufacturing companies.