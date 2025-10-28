10 Hidden iOS 26 features Apple didn’t tell you about — and why you need to try them right now

Apple’s iOS 26 has been out for months now. By this point, most iPhone users have had time to admire the headline-grabbing changes, the new Liquid Glass look and a wave of AI tools that make the system feel smarter than ever. But the real upgrades are not the flashy ones the tech giant showcased on stage.

The real joy of any iOS update is buried in the quiet improvements. Interestingly, the small and thoughtful tweaks make your iPhone more personal, quicker to use and a little more capable day to day. These are the things Apple does not mention, but users eventually stumble upon and cannot imagine living without.

Here are ten of the most useful hidden additions in iOS 26 that genuinely make a difference.

1. Set Your Own Snooze Time For the first time, you can decide how long your alarm lets you sleep in. In the Clock app, open any alarm, scroll to Snooze Duration, and pick anything from one to fifteen minutes. It is applied per alarm, so you will need to tweak each one individually.

2. Create Ringtones Without GarageBand You no longer need a Mac or a third-party app to set up a custom ringtone. In Files, open an audio clip under 30 seconds, tap Share > Use as Ringtone, and it is instantly added to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Ringtone. The same works for Voice Memos recordings.

3. Copy Only What You Need in Messages If you just want part of a message — say, a code or address — you can now highlight and copy specific text within a bubble. Press and hold the message, choose Select, then drag the handles to grab exactly what you want.

4. Review Where You’ve Been in Maps Apple Maps now keeps a private list of your recent locations, complete with visit dates. Find it under Maps > Profile icon > Places > Visited Places. The data stays stored locally on your iPhone and is not shared with Apple.

5. See Exactly How Long Charging Will Take Plug in your iPhone and you will now see an estimated charging time on the Lock Screen — for both 80 per cent and full charge. The same detail is available in Settings > Battery, helping you plan a quick top-up before heading out.

6. Let Adaptive Power Mode Do the Thinking A new Adaptive Power setting automatically balances performance and efficiency. It saves energy when you are browsing or listening to music, and pushes harder for demanding tasks like gaming or recording. It’s smart, silent, and requires no manual switching.

7. Smarter Screenshots with Visual Intelligence iOS 26 adds contextual awareness to screenshots. Tap the preview right after you capture one and you will see options like Ask (to send the image to ChatGPT) or Image Search (for Google visual lookup). You can even highlight areas to trigger context-specific shortcuts, such as “Add to Calendar.”

8. Live Call Screening Comes to iPhone Incoming calls from unknown numbers can now be screened in real time. Tap Screen Call to view a live transcript of what the caller says before deciding to answer, decline or let it go to voicemail, a welcome dose of peace of mind.

9. Custom Backgrounds in Messages You can finally give conversations a bit of personality. Open a chat, tap the contact’s name, select Backgrounds, and choose a colour, gradient, photo or AI-generated design to set the tone for that thread.

10. Swipe from Anywhere to Go Back Navigation feels smoother thanks to a new gesture. Instead of starting your swipe from the edge of the screen, you can now swipe right from anywhere to go back in apps like Safari, Mail and Settings.