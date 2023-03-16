10 mind-blowing things GPT-4 can do to simplify tasks for humans!3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 04:59 PM IST
- According to OpenAI, the safety features of GPT-4 have been greatly enhanced, and it can now handle sensitive requests such as medical advice and self-harm better, similar to that of a human companion.
OpenAI has unveiled the latest addition to its series of language models – the GPT-4. This new model promises to be more sophisticated and better than its predecessor, the GPT-3. It is a large multimodal model that can exhibit human-like performance in a variety of tasks. Here are ten things that the GPT-4 can do:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×