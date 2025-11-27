10 Most powerful Nano Banana Pro prompts — showing what Google's latest image-generation tool can really create

An X post by AI specialist Samruddhi Mokal went viral on Wednesday after she shared the “10 most powerful NanoBanana Pro prompts.” Her examples demonstrate how Gemini Nano Banana Pro, Google’s latest image-generation AI model, can create highly realistic images, clean up photos, design layouts, and even generate interior visuals.

Advertisement

Here is a simple breakdown of each prompt and what it shows the AI can do.

1. Creating Hyper-Detailed 2000s-Style Selfies This prompt shows that Nano Banana Pro can recreate specific eras and aesthetics with amazing detail. It combines style, lighting, room décor, clothing, and hair to generate a realistic early-2000s mirror selfie — complete with harsh flash, grain, and nostalgic bedroom items.

Advertisement

She wrote in her prompt, "Create a 2000s Mirror Selfie of yourself using Gemini Nano Banana.

"subject": {

"description": "A young woman taking a mirror selfie with very long voluminous dark waves and soft wispy bangs",

"age": "young adult",

"expression": "confident and slightly playful",

"hair": {

"color": "dark",

"style": "very long, voluminous waves with soft wispy bangs"

},

"clothing": {

"top": {

"type": "fitted cropped t-shirt",

"color": "cream white",

"details": "features a large cute anime-style cat face graphic with big blue eyes, whiskers, and a small pink mouth"

}

},

"face": {

"preserve_original": true,

"makeup": "natural glam makeup with soft pink dewy blush and glossy red pouty lips"

}

},

"accessories": {

"earrings": {

"type": "gold geometric hoop earrings"

},

Advertisement

"jewelry": {

"waistchain": "silver waistchain"

},

"device": {

"type": "smartphone",

"details": "patterned case"

}

},

"photography": {

"camera_style": "early-2000s digital camera aesthetic",

"lighting": "harsh super-flash with bright blown-out highlights but subject still visible",

"angle": "mirror selfie",

"shot_type": "tight selfie composition",

"texture": "subtle grain, retro highlights, V6 realism, crisp details, soft shadows"

},

"background": {

"setting": "nostalgic early-2000s bedroom",

"wall_color": "pastel tones",

"elements": [

"chunky wooden dresser",

"CD player",

"posters of 2000s pop icons",

"hanging beaded door curtain",

"cluttered vanity with lip glosses"

],

"atmosphere": "authentic 2000s nostalgic vibe",

"lighting": “retro”"

2. Rebuilding Glamorous Fashion Photos With a Real Face This example proves Google's latest AI can keep a person’s real face exactly the same from an uploaded photo while changing the entire scene. It builds a Victoria’s Secret-style backstage environment with feathers, crystals, makeup artists and dramatic lighting, showing strong face-preservation and scene-building ability.

Advertisement

The prompt read, "Create a glamorous photoshoot in the style of Victoria's Secret. A young woman attached in the uploaded reference image ( Keep the face of the person 100% accurate from the reference image ) stands almost sideways, slightly bent forward, during the final preparation for the show. Makeup artists apply lipstick to her (only her hands are visible in the frame). She is wearing a corset decorated with beaded embroidery and crystals with a short fluffy skirt, as well as large feather wings. The image has a "backstage" effect.

The background is a darkly lit room, probably under the podium. The main emphasis is on the girl's face and the details of her costume. Emphasise the expressiveness of the gaze and the luxurious look of the outfit. The photo is lit by a flash from the camera, which emphasises the shine of the beads and crystals on the corset, as well as the girl's shiny skin. Victoria's Secret style: sensuality, luxury, glamour. Very detailed. Important: do not change the face."

Advertisement

3. Making Cinematic Film-Style Portraits Nano Banana Pro can create emotional, film-like portraits with warm lighting and soft grain. This prompt shows how it understands film stock (Kodak Portra 400), golden-hour light, depth of field, and natural facial expressions, while still keeping the person’s real face accurate.

The prompt read, “Keep the facial features of the person in the uploaded image exactly consistent. Style: A cinematic, emotional portrait shot on Kodak Portra 400 film. Setting: An urban street coffee shop window at Golden Hour (sunset). Warm, nostalgic lighting hitting the side of the face. Atmosphere: Apply a subtle film grain and soft focus to create a dreamy, storytelling vibe. Action: The subject is looking slightly away from the camera, holding a coffee cup, with a relaxed, candid expression. Details : High quality, depth of field, bokeh background of city lights.”

Advertisement

4. Generating Fun, Complex Recursive Images This prompt highlights the model’s ability to create looping, repeated images. The cat holding an iPad that displays the same cat again — and again — shows how the model handles recursion, tiny details, and visual consistency across layers.

The prompt read, “recursive image of an orange cat sitting in an office chair holding up an iPad. On the iPad is the same cat in the same scene holding up the same iPad. Repeated on each iPad.”

Results of the generating fun and complex recursive images.

5. Creating Scenes From Just Coordinates and Time NanoBanana Pro can convert GPS coordinates + a time of day into a realistic scene. The example (Tokyo Tower coordinates at 7 PM) proves the model understands location context, lighting conditions, city landmarks, and atmosphere based purely on numbers. The prompt read, “35.6586° N, 139.7454° E at 19:00.”

Advertisement

6. Turning Regular Photos Into Clean Studio Product Shots This prompt shows Nano Banana Pro’s photo-editing power. It can remove hands, clutter, and background distractions, then recreate the product on a white studio backdrop with clean shadows, sharpness fixes, and colour correction, ideal for e-commerce.

The prompt read, “Identify the main product in the uploaded photo (automatically removing any hands holding it or messy background details). Recreate it as a premium e-commerce product shot. Subject Isolation: Cleanly extract the product, completely removing any fingers, hands, or clutter. Background: Place the product on a pure white studio background (RGB 255, 255, 255) with a subtle, natural contact shadow at the base to ground it. Lighting: Use soft, commercial studio lighting to highlight the product's texture and material. Ensure even illumination with no harsh glare. Retouching: Automatically fix any lens distortion, improve sharpness, and colour-correct to make the product look brand new and professional.”

Advertisement

7. Removing Tourists and Filling Backgrounds Naturally Here, the model acts like a powerful smart-editing tool. It removes people from crowded areas and fills the space with realistic textures, buildings, or landscapes that match the lighting and depth of the original photo, without smudges or distortions.

The prompt read, “Remove all the tourists/people in the background behind the main subject. Intelligent Fill: Replace them with realistic background elements that logically fit the scene (e.g., extend the cobblestone pavement, empty park benches, or grass textures). Consistency: Ensure no blurry artefacts or 'smudges' remain. The filled area must have the same grain, focus depth, and lighting as the rest of the photo.”

Results of the removing tourists and filling backgrounds naturally prompt.

8. Designing Viral YouTube-Style Thumbnails This prompt shows how Nano Banana Pro helps creators. It can keep a person’s face accurate, change expressions, add bold arrows, bright text, and place food images — producing a ready-to-use thumbnail with high contrast and strong colours.

Advertisement

“Design a viral video thumbnail using the person from Image 1. Face Consistency : Keep the person's facial features exactly the same as Image 1 , but change their expression to look excited and surprised . Action : Pose the person on the left side, pointing their finger towards the right side of the frame. Subject : On the right side, place a high-quality image of [a delicious avocado toast]. Graphics : Add a bold yellow arrow connecting the person's finger to the toast. Text : Overlay massive, pop-style text in the middle: '3分钟搞定!' (Done in 3 mins!). Use a thick white outline and drop shadow. Background : A blurred, bright kitchen background. High saturation and contrast,” read the prompt.

Advertisement

9. Turning Plain Text Into a Glossy Magazine Layout NanoBanana Pro can convert long text into a complete magazine spread. It adds typography, photos, pull quotes, and page design, making it look like a real printed article placed on a desk — useful for publishing previews and design mockups.

The prompt read, “Put this whole text, verbatim, into a photo of a glossy magazine article on a desk, with photos, beautiful typography design, pull quotes and brave formatting. The text: [...the unformatted article]”

10. Building Full Interior Design Boards From Floor Plans This final prompt shows the model’s ability to turn 2D plans into 3D visuals.

It produces:

a wide living-room render

bedroom and study views

a 3D top-down layout All styled in a modern minimalist look with warm light and clean materials — almost like a professional interior designer’s board.

Advertisement

The prompt read, "Based on the uploaded 2D floor plan, generate a professional interior design presentation board in a single image. Layout : The final image should be a collage with one large main image at the top, and several smaller images below it. Content of Each Panel :

1. Main Image (Top) : A wide-angle perspective view of the main living area , showing the connection between the living room and dining area.

2. Small Image (Bottom Left) : A view of the Master Bedroom , focusing on the bed and window.

3. Small Image (Bottom Middle) : A view of the Home Office / Study room .

4. Small Image (Bottom Right) : A 3D top-down floor plan view showing the furniture layout. Overall Style : Apply a consistent Modern Minimalist style with warm oak wood flooring and off-white walls across ALL images. Quality : Photorealistic rendering, soft natural lighting."

Advertisement

A Clear Look at How Powerful On-Device AI Has Become Mokal’s list highlights that Gemini Nano Banana Pro is not just for small tasks, it can create studio photos, cinematic portraits, interior designs, and viral content directly on a device.