10 Nano Banana AI image styles you can create with Gemini, reveals Google

Google has unveiled fresh details about its playful yet powerful Nano Banana AI, a new image generation and editing model integrated into the Gemini app. Developed by Google DeepMind, the tool is sparking online frenzy for its ability to turn everyday pictures into imaginative, high-quality visuals.

According to a Google blog post, Nano Banana goes beyond simple photo filters. Users can now keep a person or pet consistent across edits, merge multiple images, alter specific details while preserving the rest, and even borrow styles from one object to apply to another. In short, the update promises more control and creativity than ever before.

Google's 10 quirky examples of what Nano Banana can do Retro gaming magic – Transform a cat into a pixelated 16-bit video game character, complete with its own platform level.

Prompt: “Recreate this cat as a 16-bit video game character, and place the character in a level of a 2D 16-bit platform video game.”

Prompt to turn cat into a gaming character.

Time-travel tea party – Place your adult self alongside your childhood self, captured in a whimsical playroom scene.

Prompt: “Here’s a picture of me as an adult. Create a photo of me as an adult sitting with myself as a child in a playroom having a tea party together.”

Prompt: “Turn this photo into a map of a stylised 3D world for a fantasy game. Include a village and harbour.”

Prompt: “Turn this photo into a pencil drawing.”

Everyday objects reimagined – Morph a pair of scissors into a fantasy film character.

Prompt: “Turn these scissors into a realistic-looking fantasy character in a movie about elves and fairies.”

Morph an object into a fantasy film character.

Miniature models – Render a pet as a small 3D figurine placed in a real-world setting.

Prompt: “Create a realistic-looking small 3D model of this dog. Place the model on a desk next to birthday packaging that makes it look like someone unwrapped the model as a gift.”

Prompt: “Create a riveting epic nine-part story with nine images with these two protagonists and their adventures as secret superheroes. The story is thrilling throughout with emotional highs and lows and ending on a great twist and high note. Do not include any words or text on the images but tell the story purely through the imagery itself.”

Fashion experiments – Restyle clothing with unexpected materials, such as tennis balls. “Prompt: Change this person's dress to be made out of tennis balls.”

Restyle clothing with unexpected materials, such as tennis balls.

Architectural makeovers – Transform a home into a tropical island retreat, complete with palm trees and bamboo features.

Prompt: “Transform this house into a vibrant tropical island design. Replace the roof with thatch and add bamboo structural elements. Surround it with lush, colourful tropical plants and palm trees.” While some users are experimenting with nostalgia-fuelled portraits, others are pushing the limits of surreal creativity.

Google positions Nano Banana not just as a novelty, but as a versatile tool that blends personal expression with professional-grade editing.

FAQs What Gemini AI does Image Generation: Gemini can produce high-resolution images based on prompts, like vintage portraits, cinematic effects, or 3D-style figures.

Visual Styles: It can emulate specific art styles, lighting, eras (like 1940s noir or 1970s Polaroid vibes), and textures.

How many free images can you generate with Gemini Nano Banana? Google previously allowed free-tier users to create up to 100 images per day with its Gemini image generation tool, while Pro and Ultra subscribers were given a much higher limit of 1,000 images daily.