10 Nano Banana AI image styles you can create with Gemini, reveals Google

Google has unveiled fresh details about its playful yet powerful Nano Banana AI, a new image generation and editing model integrated into the Gemini app. Developed by Google DeepMind, the tool is sparking online frenzy for its ability to turn everyday pictures into imaginative, high-quality visuals.
According to a Google blog post, Nano Banana goes beyond simple photo filters. Users can now keep a person or pet consistent across edits, merge multiple images, alter specific details while preserving the rest, and even borrow styles from one object to apply to another. In short, the update promises more control and creativity than ever before.
Retro gaming magic – Transform a cat into a pixelated 16-bit video game character, complete with its own platform level.
Prompt: “Recreate this cat as a 16-bit video game character, and place the character in a level of a 2D 16-bit platform video game.”
While some users are experimenting with nostalgia-fuelled portraits, others are pushing the limits of surreal creativity.
Google positions Nano Banana not just as a novelty, but as a versatile tool that blends personal expression with professional-grade editing.
Image Generation: Gemini can produce high-resolution images based on prompts, like vintage portraits, cinematic effects, or 3D-style figures.
Visual Styles: It can emulate specific art styles, lighting, eras (like 1940s noir or 1970s Polaroid vibes), and textures.
Google previously allowed free-tier users to create up to 100 images per day with its Gemini image generation tool, while Pro and Ultra subscribers were given a much higher limit of 1,000 images daily.
However, Google appears to have updated its policy. The company no longer provides clear details on how many images can be generated under Free, Pro, or Ultra plans. Instead, the support page now carries a disclaimer: “Gemini Apps limits may change. If capacity changes, limits for users without a Pro or Ultra plan may be restricted before paid users.”
