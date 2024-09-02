10 Products Apple might kill this fall: iPhone 14 Plus, AirPods 2 and more
Apple's 'Glow Time' event on September 9, 2024, is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 Series and other gadgets, while it also is expected to phase out several current devices such as the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and AirPods 2.
California-based tech giant Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated “Glow Time" event scheduled for September 9, 2024, at 10:30 PM IST. The event is expected to unveil the much-anticipated iPhone 16 Series, alongside other gadgets. However, with new products on the horizon, it is also likely that several current Apple devices will be phased out.