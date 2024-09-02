Apple's 'Glow Time' event on September 9, 2024, is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 Series and other gadgets, while it also is expected to phase out several current devices such as the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and AirPods 2.

California-based tech giant Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated "Glow Time" event scheduled for September 9, 2024, at 10:30 PM IST. The event is expected to unveil the much-anticipated iPhone 16 Series, alongside other gadgets. However, with new products on the horizon, it is also likely that several current Apple devices will be phased out.

According to a recent report from 9To5Mac, here is a rundown of the Apple products that might be discontinued following the keynote.

Since the introduction of the iPhone XS and XR in 2018, Apple has typically retired flagship iPhones a year after their debut, likely due to the minimal differences between successive models, reported the publication.

As per the report, this trend suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might be on their way out. The iPhone 15 Pro was notable for being Apple’s first iPhone to feature a titanium frame, and it is likely that this will be the last model with the current 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes, as the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to have larger displays. Additionally, the distinctive Blue Titanium color of the iPhone 15 Pro may not make a return in the upcoming series.

iPhone 14 Plus Reportedly, the iPhone 14 Plus marked Apple's return to offering a large, entry-level iPhone, following the less successful iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini. With its 6.7-inch display and robust battery life, it provided a more affordable alternative to the Pro Max models. The iPhone 14 Plus also revived the "Plus" branding after a hiatus since the iPhone 8 Plus. Given Apple's pattern of discontinuing certain models while keeping others around for longer, the iPhone 14 Plus may be discontinued, with the iPhone 14 likely remaining available for a bit longer.

iPhone 13 Introduced in 2021, the iPhone 13 brought notable upgrades, including improved battery life, a new camera system, and a smaller notch. It remains one of the oldest iPhone currently available from Apple. As per the report, if past patterns hold true, the iPhone 13 might be retired, with the iPhone 14 taking over at the $599 price point, at least until the release of the iPhone SE 4.

Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2, and SE 2 All three Apple Watch models are due for potential updates. The Series 10 is anticipated to feature larger, more efficient displays, a slimmer profile, and possibly a new chipset. The Ultra 3 might receive a minor refresh, and the SE 3 is rumored to adopt a plastic casing to offer a more budget-friendly option. If these updates occur, the current Series 9, Ultra 2, and SE 2 models could be phased out.

AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 The AirPods 2, introduced in 2019, have been a popular entry-level option, while the AirPods 3, launched in 2021, brought improvements like Spatial Audio. However, with the expected debut of two new AirPods 4 models—one entry-level and one mid-tier—iti 's likely that the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 will be discontinued. The new mid-tier AirPods are expected to feature noise cancellation, a feature not present in the AirPods 2.

iPad mini 6 and iPad 10 Apple is also likely to refresh its more affordable iPads. The iPad mini 6 and iPad 10 may be replaced by new models, with potential updates including support for Apple Intelligence, increased storage, and Apple Pencil Pro compatibility. Given Apple’s tendency to retire older models, both the iPad mini 6 and iPad 10 might be discontinued following the event.