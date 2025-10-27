10 Prompts that turn Perplexity AI into a powerful research assistant, explains expert

In a viral post that is catching the attention of AI enthusiasts and productivity hackers, an artificial intelligence expert and X user, Jainam Parmar, has shared how he transformed Perplexity AI into what he calls his “full-time research assistant.”
Notably, as per the detailed thread posted on October 26, Parmar outlined a workflow that he claims now handles around 70 per cent of his research, writing, and business analysis tasks automatically, powered by a set of carefully engineered prompts.
“This turns Perplexity into your data-backed co-founder,” Parmar wrote, before dropping a comprehensive breakdown of how he uses the AI-powered search and reasoning engine to automate complex analytical work, from literature reviews to market intelligence.
“Here’s the exact workflow + the prompts you can copy today,” he wrote — before outlining ten meticulously crafted commands that turn the AI search engine into a multi-disciplinary collaborator.
Prompt: “Act as a research collaborator specialising in [field]. Search the latest papers (past 12 months) on [topic], summarise key contributions, highlight methods, and identify where results conflict. Format output as: Paper | Year | Key Idea | Limitation | Open Question.”
According to Parmar, this produces a structured meta-analysis with citations, ideal for academics and researchers preparing review sections.
Prompt: “Compare how [Model A] and [Model B] handle [task]. Include benchmark results, parameter size, inference speed, and unique training tricks from their papers or blog posts. Return in a comparison table.”
This approach, Parmar says, helps machine learning teams quickly evaluate model trade-offs and technology stacks.
Prompt: “You’re an analyst at McKinsey. Estimate TAM, SAM, and SOM for [business idea]. Use real data sources (links included) and show reasoning step-by-step. Format as: Summary → Calculations → Citations.”
He describes this as turning Perplexity into a “data-backed co-founder” for entrepreneurs and analysts.
Prompt: “Find top 10 startups solving [problem] globally. Include founders, funding rounds, unique approach, and website. Return in a 2-column table: ‘Company / Edge.’”
Parmar suggests combining this with GPT for a SWOT analysis to deepen the competitive overview.
Prompt: “You’re a venture researcher. Based on the latest papers in [field], identify 3 potential startup ideas that could emerge from those discoveries.
Include: core insight, possible product, and target user.”
He uses this workflow to translate cutting-edge research into commercial opportunities.
Prompt: “You’re a policy researcher drafting a grant proposal on [topic].
Create a 1-page summary with:
• Problem Statement
• Recent Evidence (cited)
• Intervention Logic
• Expected Impact
• References”
According to Parmar, this structure yields funder-ready documents that can serve as first drafts for real-world proposals.
Prompt: “Synthesize all major frameworks on [concept] from business, psychology, and economics. Output a unified model in visual markdown (hierarchy or table format).”
He calls this method ideal for transforming theory into practical frameworks.
Prompt: “Analyse global trends in [sector] since 2023. Highlight growth drivers, headwinds, key players, and future opportunities. Cite at least 3 verified data sources with links.”
Parmar uses this every week to map emerging markets such as AI infrastructure, edtech, and healthtech.
Prompt: “You’re my ghost researcher. I’m writing a LinkedIn/X post about [topic]. Find 5 recent stats, 3 contrarian takes, and 2 academic papers I can reference. Format clearly with citations.”
This prompt, he says, instantly boosts content credibility for professional social posts.
Prompt: “Explain [complex concept] as if I’m a PhD who wants depth but no fluff. Use analogies, historical context, and citations from recent literature.
Then, summarise in 5 bullet takeaways.”
Parmar uses this to turn complex topics into brief, insight-packed explainers.
