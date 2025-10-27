10 Prompts that turn Perplexity AI into a powerful research assistant, explains expert

In a viral post that is catching the attention of AI enthusiasts and productivity hackers, an artificial intelligence expert and X user, Jainam Parmar, has shared how he transformed Perplexity AI into what he calls his “full-time research assistant.”

Advertisement

Notably, as per the detailed thread posted on October 26, Parmar outlined a workflow that he claims now handles around 70 per cent of his research, writing, and business analysis tasks automatically, powered by a set of carefully engineered prompts.

“This turns Perplexity into your data-backed co-founder,” Parmar wrote, before dropping a comprehensive breakdown of how he uses the AI-powered search and reasoning engine to automate complex analytical work, from literature reviews to market intelligence.

“Here’s the exact workflow + the prompts you can copy today,” he wrote — before outlining ten meticulously crafted commands that turn the AI search engine into a multi-disciplinary collaborator.

Advertisement

1. Literature Review Automation Prompt: “Act as a research collaborator specialising in [field]. Search the latest papers (past 12 months) on [topic], summarise key contributions, highlight methods, and identify where results conflict. Format output as: Paper | Year | Key Idea | Limitation | Open Question.”

According to Parmar, this produces a structured meta-analysis with citations, ideal for academics and researchers preparing review sections.

2. Comparative Model Analysis Prompt: “Compare how [Model A] and [Model B] handle [task]. Include benchmark results, parameter size, inference speed, and unique training tricks from their papers or blog posts. Return in a comparison table.”

This approach, Parmar says, helps machine learning teams quickly evaluate model trade-offs and technology stacks.

Advertisement

3. Market Sizing for Business Ideas Prompt: “You’re an analyst at McKinsey. Estimate TAM, SAM, and SOM for [business idea]. Use real data sources (links included) and show reasoning step-by-step. Format as: Summary → Calculations → Citations.”

He describes this as turning Perplexity into a “data-backed co-founder” for entrepreneurs and analysts.

4. Competitive Landscape Scan Prompt: “Find top 10 startups solving [problem] globally. Include founders, funding rounds, unique approach, and website. Return in a 2-column table: ‘Company / Edge.’”

Parmar suggests combining this with GPT for a SWOT analysis to deepen the competitive overview.

5. Research-to-Startup Ideation Prompt: “You’re a venture researcher. Based on the latest papers in [field], identify 3 potential startup ideas that could emerge from those discoveries.

Include: core insight, possible product, and target user.”

Advertisement

He uses this workflow to translate cutting-edge research into commercial opportunities.

Here's how Perplexity AI turns into a research assistant.

6. Policy or Grant Writing Drafts Prompt: “You’re a policy researcher drafting a grant proposal on [topic].

Create a 1-page summary with:

• Problem Statement

• Recent Evidence (cited)

• Intervention Logic

• Expected Impact

• References”

Advertisement

According to Parmar, this structure yields funder-ready documents that can serve as first drafts for real-world proposals.

7. Framework Synthesis Prompt: “Synthesize all major frameworks on [concept] from business, psychology, and economics. Output a unified model in visual markdown (hierarchy or table format).”

He calls this method ideal for transforming theory into practical frameworks.

8. Rapid Trend Analysis Prompt: “Analyse global trends in [sector] since 2023. Highlight growth drivers, headwinds, key players, and future opportunities. Cite at least 3 verified data sources with links.”

Parmar uses this every week to map emerging markets such as AI infrastructure, edtech, and healthtech.

9. Thought Leadership Research Prompt: “You’re my ghost researcher. I’m writing a LinkedIn/X post about [topic]. Find 5 recent stats, 3 contrarian takes, and 2 academic papers I can reference. Format clearly with citations.”

Advertisement

This prompt, he says, instantly boosts content credibility for professional social posts.

10. Deep-Dive Explainer Mode Prompt: “Explain [complex concept] as if I’m a PhD who wants depth but no fluff. Use analogies, historical context, and citations from recent literature.

Then, summarise in 5 bullet takeaways.”