10 Ready-to-use ChatGPT prompts to create AI-powered Janmashtami art: An easy step-by-step guide

The vibrant festival of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is just around the corner. This year marks the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

As India prepares for the celebrations, there is a creative new way to send festive greetings. Instead of scrolling endlessly through sticker pack apps, you can now generate personalised Janmashtami wishes or artistic creatives in various painting styles using just a few simple prompts.

In this article, we explored multiple art styles through interesting text prompts and the results were nothing short of delightful. Here is a step-by-step tutorial to help you craft your own AI-generated Janmashtami images, complete with ready-to-use prompts for you to try.

Step-by-Step: Creating Janmashtami Images with ChatGPT 1. Define the scene you want

Think about what you want to see: young Krishna with a flute, Radha-Krishna in Vrindavan, or a festive Dahi Handi celebration.

2. Pick an art style

Traditional Indian painting, cartoon for kids, 3D cinematic visuals, or watercolour art.

3. Add lighting and mood

Do you want a sunrise glow, soft golden light, or a mystical moonlit night?

4. Decide on format and resolution

For social media, square or vertical formats work best. Mention “high resolution” for sharper images.

5. Let ChatGPT build your prompt

Describe the above details to ChatGPT and ask it to create a refined AI art prompt. Copy-paste this prompt into your chosen image generator.

10 Ready-made Janmashtami AI prompts to try 1. Traditional Indian Painting (Madhubani)

"Create a traditional Indian Madhubani-style painting of young Lord Krishna playing the flute under a banyan tree, surrounded by cows and peacocks. Use intricate geometric patterns, vivid festive colours, and detailed floral borders. Add the text ‘Happy Janmashtami!’ at the top in elegant Devanagari script. Render in 4K resolution, square format (1:1)."

Traditional Indian Painting (Madhubani) created using ChatGPT

2. Cartoon for Kids

"Create a cute cartoon-style illustration of baby Krishna holding a butter pot, smiling playfully, with colourful balloons and confetti around him. Use bright, cheerful colours and soft shading. Add the text ‘Happy Janmashtami!’ in bold, fun lettering at the bottom. Render in high resolution, vertical format (3:4)."

3. 3D Cinematic Visual

"Create a 3D cinematic render of Lord Krishna playing the flute on a moonlit night in Vrindavan, along with his friends near a lakeside, with realistic lighting, depth, and detailed textures. Include glowing golden text ‘Happy Janmashtami!’ floating above the scene. Render in ultra HD, widescreen format (16:9)."

A 3D cinematic render of Lord Krishna playing the flute on a moonlit night in Vrindavan.

4. Watercolour Art

"Create a soft watercolour painting of teenage Radha and Krishna standing beside the Yamuna river, surrounded by lotus flowers and lush trees. Use gentle brush strokes and pastel tones. Add the text ‘Happy Janmashtami!’ in graceful calligraphy at the bottom right. Render in high resolution, vertical format (4:5)."

A soft watercolour painting of teenage Radha and Krishna standing beside the Yamuna river, surrounded by lotus flowers and lush trees.

5. Studio Ghibli-inspired Art

"Create a Studio Ghibli-inspired illustration of Krishna playing the flute in a dreamy meadow during golden hour. The scene has soft pastel clouds drifting across the sky, a gentle breeze swaying the tall grass, and warm, painterly tones with expressive, whimsical lighting. Krishna’s attire should have intricate yet soft details, glowing subtly in the sunset light. Surround him with delicate wildflowers, firefly-like sparkles, and a serene, magical atmosphere. Add the text ‘Happy Janmashtami!’ in an elegant hand-drawn style at the bottom. Render in ultra-high resolution, cinematic painterly style, square format (16:9)."

A Studio Ghibli-inspired illustration of Krishna playing the flute in a dreamy meadow during golden hour.

6. Line Art

"Create a black-and-white line art illustration of Krishna dancing with gopis, filled with intricate decorative patterns and swirls. Keep the background plain. Add the text ‘Happy Janmashtami!’ in ornamental lettering at the top. Render in high resolution, vertical format (3:4)."

A black-and-white line art illustration of Krishna dancing with gopis, filled with intricate decorative patterns and swirls.

7. Pixel Art

"Create an 8-bit pixel art scene of baby Krishna in a village with pots of butter and cows around. Use a bright colour palette and retro pixel style. Add the text ‘Happy Janmashtami!’ in pixel font at the bottom. Render in high resolution, square format (1:1)."

8. Oil Painting

"Create a realistic oil painting of Krishna fighting his uncle King Kansa, with dramatic afternoon light falling on him. Use rich brush textures and deep colors. Add the text ‘Happy Janmashtami!’ in elegant serif font at the top. Render in ultra HD, horizontal format (9:16)."

A realistic oil painting of Krishna fighting his uncle King Kansa, with dramatic afternoon light falling on him.

9. Collage Art

"Create a colourful paper collage art scene of Krishna holding a flute, Radha and his brother Balram by his side, with floral and temple motifs in the background. Use cut-out shapes and layered textures. Add the text ‘Happy Janmashtami!’ in bold, cut-out style letters at the centre. Render in high resolution, vertical format (9:16)."

10. Pastel Illustration

“Create a soft pastel-style illustration of young Krishna standing on the head of Kaliya Daman snake, playing the flute, in the middle of a snake and gentle clouds, surrounded by all villagers. Use soothing shades of blue, pink, and yellow. Add the text ‘Happy Janmashtami!’ in handwritten calligraphy at the bottom. Render in high resolution, square format (1:1).”