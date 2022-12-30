Optimistic. Healthy. Joyful. These words pretty much summarize one’s expectations from 2023. But for the world of technology, the year 2023 holds much more than that. We expect to see major advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and their usages. One can also expect technology to achieve advancements in sectors like education, healthcare, government services and more.

What if these predictions are made by a smartphone company’s CEO? Wonder what she/he would have to say on future technology trends.

Recently, Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared his 2023 predictions in a thread on microblogging site Twitter.

To recall, Nothing was founded in 2020. The company introduced its first phone – Nothing Phone (1) earlier this year.

Here’s what the company’s CEO predicts for 2023

1. At least one AI killer app will emerge (we haven’t seen nothing yet)

2. Tesla becomes just another car brand, as traditional car brands catch up

When asked what he meant by ‘just another company’ Pei said, “The stock price will come down to levels more comparable to other auto brands, focused on business fundamentals."

3. Twitter does really well due to Elon spending lots of time on it

True or not, only time will tell. That’s all we have to say here.

4. The metaverse remains far from mass adoption

As per a report by Forbes, the success of the metaverse is, very likely, going to hinge on the success of augmented reality (AR) technology, which includes the chips, batteries, displays and input components that deliver immersive and rich experiences.

5. …But Mark turns things around at Meta by running a tighter ship

Mark Zuckerberg renamed Facebook to Meta in October 2021. The year 2022 was a potential ‘metaverse’ year, but we all saw that didn’t happen.

6. Apple shares go up because it’s a very high quality business

7. The smartphone keeps getting stronger as a distribution tool for software and services

8. World governments make tougher moves against Apple and their anti-consumer behaviors

9. Companies actually try and make money, and hard work is in vogue again

10. Hybrid work will fade, and companies will choose full remote or full on-site

“Hybrid won't disappear in 2023, but will be less popular than today. It has way more communication and coordination overhead than full remote or full on-site. During recession, companies need to do everything they can to increase their odds of survival", he further added.