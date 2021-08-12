10 ways the internet has changed in 26 years

Artificial intelligence-powered algorithms known as ‘Deep Fakes’ can make fake videos appear very real. Researchers have also trained algorithms to listen to voices and generate the facial expression and body of a non-existent person. In early May 2019, for instance, an altered video of US house speaker Nancy Pelosi made her speech appear slow and slurred. On 11 June, artistes Bill Posters and Daniel Howe in partnership with advertising company Canny created a deep fake of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, making him say things he never said, and uploaded it on Instagram. A month later, two Facebook engineers—Sean Vasquez and Mike Lewis—announced the creation of AI MelNet that clones the voice of famous people like Donald Trump, Bill Gates and Stephen Hawking. These ‘Deep Fakes’ coupled with fake news on the internet can easily alter our perception of reality, making us believe that the unreal is real and vice versa.