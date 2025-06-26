15 Years of PlayStation Plus: Full line-up of July games and anniversary events revealed

PlayStation Plus is commemorating its 15th anniversary this month, with Sony Interactive Entertainment outlining a range of activities, promotions, and giveaways that will run throughout the summer.

The subscription service, which launched on 29 June 2010, has evolved significantly over the years. To mark the milestone, Sony is offering subscribers access to new monthly games, limited-time game trials, store discounts, and competitive gaming events.

July monthly games announced For the month of July, PlayStation Plus members will be able to download three titles as part of their membership. These includeDiablo IV (available on both PS5 and PS4), a dark fantasy action RPG that features solo and co-op gameplay, cross-platform progression, and an expansive open world.The King of Fighters XV (PS5, PS4) continues the long-running fighting game series with 39 playable characters, rollback netcode for improved online performance, and a bonus “Classic Leona” costume for fans of the series.Jusant (PS5), a narrative-driven puzzle climbing game, invites players to explore a mysterious tower at their own pace, uncovering the remnants of a lost civilisation through intuitive traversal mechanics.

Premium members get early game trials In addition to the regular game offerings, Sony is giving Premium tier subscribers access to time-limited game trials. Starting today, members can tryWWE 2K25, the latest entry in the wrestling franchise which launched earlier this year. Another trial will be available from 30 June forMonster Hunter Wilds, offering players a taste of the upcoming hunting title.

Store discounts and free Valorant pack From 27 to 29 June, PlayStation Plus members can also benefit from exclusive store discounts on select games. Titles on offer includeSniper Elite: Resistance,Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, andStar Wars Outlaws, with special pricing only available during the promotion window. Alongside this, all PS Plus members are eligible to claim a freeValorant pack starting today. The bundle includes two “Prelude to Chaos” gun buddies, two sprays (Imperium and Chronovoid), one “Kohaku & Matsuba” player card, and 10 Radianite Points. All items are cosmetic and do not affect gameplay performance.

Anniversary tournament offers competitive play and prizes A dedicated PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Cup tournament will also kick off on 28 June. Players can participate in 1v1 matchups across various popular titles such asEA Sports FC,NBA 2K,UFC,Madden NFL,College Football, andTekken 8. Prizes include in-game virtual currency, exclusive PlayStation Network avatars, and Sony Pictures Core movie credits. The tournament can be accessed through in-game menus or via custom tournament cards.

Sony Pictures core discounts for premium members As part of the celebrations, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers are being offered a 15 per cent discount on up to 2,000 movie titles available through the Sony Pictures Core platform. The promotion is valid from today through 12 August, although the selection of titles may vary by region and is subject to change without notice.

Free online multiplayer weekend Finally, an online multiplayer weekend will be held from 12:01 am on 28 June until 11:59 pm on 29 June. During this time, all players, even those without an active PlayStation Plus subscription, will be able to access online multiplayer modes across supported games free of charge.