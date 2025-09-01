17 WhatsApp hidden tricks you wish you knew sooner

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app with more than two billion users, is constantly rolling out features to make chatting smoother, smarter and more secure. While many people rely on it daily, few are aware of the hidden tricks that can further transform their experience. Dipti Sharma, an X user and AI enthusiast, highlighted 18 features or tricks on WhatsApp, ranging from safeguarding private conversations to unleashing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), that you wish you had known sooner.

Here are 17 WhatsApp features and tricks you might not be using- but you definitely should.

1. Lock Specific Chats

Keep your most sensitive conversations private with a passcode, fingerprint or Face ID. Even if someone has your phone, your private chats remain secure.

2. Dual WhatsApp Accounts

No more juggling devices, use two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone and switch seamlessly between work and personal life.

3. Meta AI Integration

Bring ideas to life with AI-powered creativity. Whether brainstorming, seeking answers, or just having fun, Meta AI is only a chat away.

4. Chat Lock for Sensitive Conversations

Planning a surprise party or sharing confidential details? Lock individual chats with passwords or biometrics for extra peace of mind.

5. Restore Deleted Messages

Deleted the wrong message? The “Undo Delete for Me” feature lets you recover messages instantly, even if you meant to remove them for everyone.

6. Custom Stickers

Personalise your chats by turning photos into stickers, or use AI to generate unique ones on the spot.

7. Ask Meta AI Anything

From sports scores to breaking news, get real-time answers from Meta AI directly within WhatsApp.

8. Instant Messaging Without Adding Contacts

Need to send a quick message to someone? Simply enter their number and country code; no need to save them as a contact.

9. Edit Messages

Spotted a typo? No need to delete, just edit the message you have already sent.

10. Undo “Delete for Me”

Recovered an accidentally deleted message with ease, even if you selected the wrong option.

11. Chat Backup

Never lose a memory again. Head to Settings → Chats → Chat Backup to keep your history safe.

12. Animated Emojis

Turn plain characters into lively, animated emojis that bring conversations to life.

13. Shortcuts on PC

Boost productivity on WhatsApp for desktop with handy keyboard shortcuts, all detailed in the settings menu.

14. Send Photos and Videos in HD

Preserve every detail by sending visuals in HD mode, avoiding the usual compression.

15. Pin Important Messages

Keep key information, like meeting details or Wi-Fi passwords, pinned at the top of your chat.

16. Design Your Avatar

Create a personalised avatar by tweaking hairstyles, eyewear and outfits. Use it in stickers or as your profile photo.

17. Chat Lists

Organise your digital life with chat lists. Separate friends, family, and work to keep your conversations tidy.

