Subscribe

18 months after surgery, Elon Musk’s first brain chip patient is playing Mario Kart and planning to start a business

Noland Arbaught, first Neuralink brain chip implant recipient, recently shared his transformative experience 18 months post-surgery. The device allows him to control technology independently, aiding his studies and personal goals.

Aman Gupta
Updated24 Aug 2025, 12:39 PM IST
Advertisement
Nolan Arbaugh talked about transformative change that Neuralink brought in his life
Nolan Arbaugh talked about transformative change that Neuralink brought in his life

Noland Arbaugh, the first person to get a brain chip implant by Elon Musk’s Neuralink, has shared how the new technology has transformed his life 18 months after the surgery. Notably, Arbaugh had dislocated two of his vertebrae during a swimming accident in 2016 and thereafter lost sensation and movement below his shoulders.

Advertisement

You may be interested in

50% OFF

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1

  • Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office
  • 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter
  • H13

₹4985

₹9999

Get This

21% OFF

Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms

  • Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses
  • Allergens
  • Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms

₹7849

₹9995

Get This

36% OFF

LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White

  • LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft
  • H13 Truehepa Filter
  • Remove 99.97% Dust

₹6990

₹10900

Get This

48% OFF

Coway Airmega 150 (Ap-1019C) Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs),Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13),Kills Allergies,Virus,Germs & Pm 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency,White

  • Coway Airmega 150 (Ap-1019C) Air Purifier For Home
  • Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs)
  • Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13)

₹17998

₹34900

Get This

15% OFF

Philips AC1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 380 Sq ft (36 M²) | Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption | CADR 300 m3/h | Ideal For Bedrooms

  • Philips AC1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 380 Sq ft (36 M²) | Removes 99.97% Of Pollen
  • Allergies
  • Dust And Smoke

₹12690

₹14995

Get This

13% OFF

Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, trap 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Large coverage area up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa & GA

  • Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home
  • AQI Display
  • HEPA & Carbon Filter

₹12999

₹14999

Get This

15% OFF

Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715-Purifies rooms up to 36 m² -Removes 99.97% of Pollen,Dust, Smoke, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Quiet and Low energy consumption, Ideal for Bedrooms,White

  • Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715-Purifies rooms up to 36 m² -Removes 99.97% of Pollen
  • Dust
  • Smoke

₹14399

₹16995

Get This

58% OFF

Ssanvi Hygiene Portable Room Air Purifier And Humidifier Revitalizer (24 X 24 X 21 Cm, Green)- 750 Ml

  • Ssanvi Hygiene Portable Room Air Purifier And Humidifier Revitalizer (24 X 24 X 21 Cm
  • Green)- 750 Ml

₹1109

₹2649

Get This

51% OFF

Philips GP3601 Car Air Purifier with HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.004um (Equivelant to H14 Grade), UVC light eliminating >99.9% of bacteria and viruses, Ozone free certified product.

  • Philips GP3601 Car Air Purifier with HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.004um (Equivelant to H14 Grade)
  • UVC light eliminating >99.9% of bacteria and viruses
  • Ozone free certified product.

₹2950

₹5999

Get This

15% OFF

Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Remote Control| 2 Year Warranty

  • Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Remote Control| 2 Year Warranty

₹33899

₹39900

Get This

Also Read | Elon Musk's Neuralink chip helps first woman patient write name ‘telepathically’

Arbaugh had received the implant in 2024, when a surgical robot drilled a coin-sized hole in his skull and implanted the Neuralink chip, connecting its over 1,000 electrodes to the neurons in his brain. The device detects and decodes electrical signals in his brain and translates them into digital commands.

Through the brain-computer interface (BCI), Arbaugh is able to control his computer and do things like playing Mario Kart, controlling his television, and turning his air purifier on and off without moving other parts of his body.

In a new interaction with Fortune, Arbaugh talked about the transformative experience with the Neuralink device. He reportedly uses the device for about 10 hours a day to control his computer so that he can study, read, and game. Arbaugh has also enrolled in classes at his community college in Arizona and is also looking to start his own business, paid professional speaking engagements and live talks.

Advertisement

Arbaugh also talked about his condition before the surgery. He said, “I would stay up all night and sleep all day, and I didn’t really [want to] bother anyone or ruin any plans or get in the way of anything.”

“I just had no purpose… I was just kind of going through the motions, waiting for something to happen,” he added.

In the last 18 months, Arbaugh has gained a lot of autonomy that he had lost due to his disability and is now able to do more things for himself.

“I feel like I have potential again. I guess I always have had potential, but now I’m finding a way to fulfill that potential in meaningful ways. It’s a lot different,” he added.

Advertisement

Asked if he was worried about being the first patient in a clinical trial, Arbaugh stated that it was an easy decision for him. He said, “I decided that, even if it didn’t work—even if something went terribly wrong—I knew that it would help someone down the road.”

Everything wasn’t as easygoing all the time, though. Shortly after the surgery, some of the threads in his Neuralink device retracted, leading to Arbaugh losing much of the control he had over the device.

Also Read | Elon Musk's xAI open sources Grok 2.5 model, vows to release Grok 3 soon

Arbaugh, however, didn't speak publicly about the incident because he wanted the Neuralink team to figure out what had gone wrong and how to repair it, which they eventually did.

He says speaking at that time would have been “extremely rash of me, and it would have absolutely made people lose faith in the product,”

Advertisement

“Technically I am a cyborg because I have been enhanced by a ‘machine,’” Arbaugh joked.

“But I still see myself as a regular guy… But it’s fun to play around with,” he added.

 
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.
Business NewsTechnologyNews18 months after surgery, Elon Musk’s first brain chip patient is playing Mario Kart and planning to start a business
Read Next Story