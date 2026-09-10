1980s AI Photo Trend: Know why Delhi Minister Ashish Sood deleted his retro Instagram post

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood faced heavy public backlash for sharing a retro 1980s AI-generated photo trend photo at a atime when the national capital was grieving the fatal Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed seven lives.

Sood, like several other politicians, shared a picture on Instagram inspired by the viral 1980s AI photo trend on social media. The post drew anger from many users, coming just days after the fatal building collapse in Satya Niketan.

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“Why is Delhi’s urban minister enjoying 80s trend picture at the time when we just lost 7 people in Satya Niketan building collapse? I know that’s a personal choice but at the time like these we should weigh on public position we hold on to,” a user wrote on X sharing Sood's post.

‘Level of sensitivity?’ Critics, including Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das, slammed the minister. They accused him of showing deep insensitivity toward the victims and their families while tragic rescue operations were still a primary concern.

“Ashish Sood ji, this is the level of sensitivity you are showing for students’ pain and deaths? SHAME! We deserve better,” Das wrote in a post on X.

Sood is the Cabinet Minister in Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government and holds Urban Development, Home, Power, Education, Higher Education, and Training & Technical Education portfolios.

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Facing severe criticism online, Sood deleted the post. Many on social media, however, had saved a screenshot of the photo and raised questions about Delhi government's priorities during a crisis.

The incident unfolded alongside intense public scrutiny over unsafe PG accommodations and illegal constructions across Delhi following the Satya Niketan building collapse. While authorities initiated crackdowns and safety audits, political leaders faced harsh questioning regarding accountability and student safety.

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What happened with Satya Niketan? On Sunday, September 6, 2026, a tragic five-storey building collapse in south-west Delhi's Satya Niketan area resulted in the deaths of seven people including five students and left five others injured.

The structure, a 50-year-old residential building served as a paying guest (PG) accommodating Delhi University South Campus students.

The CJP had earlier put seven demands before the government including accountability from Sood, the Delhi Urban Development, Planning and Education Minister.

What is ChatGPT’s ’80s photo trend? In the viral trend, users upload a photo to ChatGPT and ask it to render the same picture in a true ’80s style. It generates portraits evoking the characteristic visual aesthetics of the 1980s, with exaggerated hairstyles, vibrant clothing, soft lighting and film grain effects.

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This phenomenon is called ChatGPT '80s photo trend. Many of the popular versions are based on popular movies from the 1980s, Bollywood, and family albums.

Who is Ashish Sood? Ashish Sood, 60, is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who currently serves as the Delhi home, power, and education minister under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

A former student’s union leader, Sood began his politics during his Delhi University days when he was as the Joint Secretary of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 1987. He also served as DUSU President (1988–1989). He was appointed secretary of All India Secretary of the RSS- affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1989.

Over the years, Sood has held key positions within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Delhi Unit in 2002, National Vice President of BJYM in 2005, General Secretary of BJP Delhi in 2009, and Vice President of BJP Delhi in 2013.

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Sood was elected to the Delhi Assembly from the Janakpuri constituency in 2025 elections and became a minister.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.