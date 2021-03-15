2021 may be the best year for Apple’s Macs: Report

The iPhone maker has enjoyed big success during 2021, reporting some of the best numbers for many of its devices. The company is also expected to launch new versions of its Macbook Pro models, with 14-inch and 16-inch screens, and running on its new in-house chipsets. The Apple M1 chip itself should also get an update this year and the report says that at least one Mac supplier will ramp up capacities in anticipation of the demand.

