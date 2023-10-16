On Monday, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) introduced the 2023 CB300R, compliant with OBD2A standards, with a base price of ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This Neo Sports Café Roadster is available for booking at your closest BigWing dealership. It is equipped with a 286.01cc 4-stroke, single-cylinder BS 6 PGM-FI engine that produces 22.9 kW of power and 27.5 Nm of torque.

The 2023 CB300R bike is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features an assist slipper clutch, making gearshifts smoother and preventing rear wheel lock-up during aggressive downshifts when decelerating.

When it comes to its aesthetics, the motorcycle takes cues from the retro-inspired CB1000R liter-class roadster but offers a minimalist interpretation. It showcases a robust fuel tank and a substantial upswept exhaust, echoing the essence of the neo sports cafe design. The overall style is elevated by the inclusion of an all-LED lighting system, featuring a circular LED headlamp, LED turn signals, and an LED tail lamp.

At a mere 146 kg, the CB300R stands as the most lightweight motorcycle in its class. It features 41mm USD front forks and a rear mono-shock absorber that can be adjusted, rendering it suitable for the diverse road conditions in India. The braking system includes a 296mm front disc brake and a 220mm rear disc, both equipped with dual-channel ABS as a standard feature.

Regarding its features, the motorcycle comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, along with features such as an emergency stop signal and hazard light switch. It will be offered in two color choices: Pearl Spartan Red and Matte Massive Grey Metallic.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, expressed, "The CB300R is the ultimate gateway for young riders to experience brand Honda’s engineering excellence, design philosophy, and premium build quality."

