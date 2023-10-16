2023 Honda CB300R debuts in India at ₹2.4 lakh: Details on engine, features, and more
Honda introduces 2023 CB300R bike compliant with OBD2A standards.
On Monday, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) introduced the 2023 CB300R, compliant with OBD2A standards, with a base price of ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This Neo Sports Café Roadster is available for booking at your closest BigWing dealership. It is equipped with a 286.01cc 4-stroke, single-cylinder BS 6 PGM-FI engine that produces 22.9 kW of power and 27.5 Nm of torque.