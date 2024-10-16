2024 Festive Season tech gift ideas under ₹5,000: From smartwatch to soundbar, deals you shouldn't miss
The festive season is here, and with Karwa Chauth just around the corner, it is the perfect time to grab some exciting deals. We have curated a list of the best gadgets under ₹5,000 that make ideal gifts for your loved ones. From smartwatches to soundbars, we have got you covered. Here is your go-to guide for the top recommendations this season!