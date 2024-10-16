With Karwa Chauth approaching, explore exciting gadget deals under ₹ 5,000. Recommended items include smartwatches, soundbars, and power banks, perfect as gifts for loved ones this festive season.

The festive season is here, and with Karwa Chauth just around the corner, it is the perfect time to grab some exciting deals. We have curated a list of the best gadgets under ₹5,000 that make ideal gifts for your loved ones. From smartwatches to soundbars, we have got you covered. Here is your go-to guide for the top recommendations this season! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

boAt Aavante Bar 610 Bluetooth Soundbar This 25W RMS boAt soundbar offers immersive 2.0 channel surround sound with dual passive radiators for enhanced bass. It features 7-hour playback, multiple connectivity options (BT, AUX, TF Card), and a portable design. It is priced at ₹1699 on Amazon.

Xiaomi Power Bank 4i It is priced at ₹2199. This power bank features 33W Super Fast Charging for both input and output. The device is equipped with Type-C input and output ports for connectivity and supports Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0 for efficient charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NoiseFit Halo smartwatch This smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466x466px resolution for sharp visuals. Powered by a 300mAh battery, it offers up to 7 days of life and Tru Sync BT calling. It includes health tools like SpO2, heart rate, sleep, and stress monitoring, plus smart touch technology and NoiseFit app support. It is priced at ₹2499 on Amazon.

Cosmic Byte Stellaris gaming controller This gaming controller offers connectivity with WiFi, Bluetooth, and wired modes for compatibility across devices. It features Hall Effect magnetic triggers and joysticks for enhanced precision, customizable macros for complex actions, and a long-lasting 1000mAh battery. Vibrant RGB LED lighting adds style, while replaceable joysticks enhance comfort and performance. Backed by a 1-year warranty with hassle-free service in India. It is priced at ₹2599.

realme Buds Air 6 TWS earbuds These earbuds feature 50dB Smart Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and are Hi-Res certified with LHDC 5.0. Equipped with a 12.4mm deep bass driver and dynamic bass boost, they offer up to 40 hours of playback. They support fast charging, giving 7 hours of play in just 10 minutes. Additional features include 6-mic call noise cancellation, 55ms super low latency, Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, IP55 dust and water resistance, and realme Link app connectivity. It is priced at ₹2999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones These headphones offer up to 50-hour battery life with quick charging, ideal for long trips. Users can enjoy customizable sound with EQ Custom on the Sony Headphones Connect App and DSEE for enhanced audio. Features include lightweight comfort, crystal-clear hands-free calls, multipoint connection for switching between two devices, and Fast Pair for easy locating. It is priced at ₹3988.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart device It is priced at ₹4449. The 5th Generation Echo Dot features enhanced sound quality with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Ask Alexa to stream music from various platforms like Amazon Music and Spotify. Control smart appliances via voice commands, automate routines with motion detection and temperature sensors, and manage tasks such as reminders and shopping lists. Use it as a standalone or Bluetooth speaker, and enjoy multiple privacy controls, including a mic off button. Alexa supports both English and Hindi.