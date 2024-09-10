Maruti Suzuki will launch the CNG variant of its Swift hatchback in India on September 11. The new model features a 1.2-litre engine modified for CNG, aiming to enhance fuel efficiency and boost sales.

Maruti Suzuki is all geared up to introduce the CNG variant of its popular Swift hatchback in the Indian market on September 11, reported HT Auto.

Currently offered with a petrol powertrain, the Swift has been a strong performer since its latest model launch in May. With the addition of the CNG variant, the automaker is poised to further boost its sales, targeting consumers who prioritize fuel efficiency and lower running costs.

As per the HT Auto report, the most notable update in the new Swift CNG is its upgraded engine. The hatchback will feature the newly developed 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z12E naturally aspirated petrol engine, which promises improved fuel efficiency compared to the outgoing 1.2-litre K-Series four-cylinder engine. This new powertrain has been specifically modified to accommodate compressed natural gas, making the Swift the first Maruti vehicle to offer this engine and CNG combination. It is anticipated that this engine will be featured in other Maruti models going forward, marking a significant step in the company's CNG strategy.

When it comes to pricing, the Swift CNG is expected to carry a premium of ₹80,000-90,000 over its petrol variants. Maruti Suzuki may launch the CNG variant in higher trims to compete with rivals like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Exter, and Tata Punch. Both Tata Motors and Hyundai have already introduced twin-cylinder CNG kits in their models, freeing up boot space—a feature Maruti Suzuki may also consider for the Swift CNG.