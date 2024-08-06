Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, and if you are looking for a budget-friendly gift for your brother or sister, we have got you covered. Here is a list of affordable gift ideas that can be useful in everyday life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi Pad 6 Xiaomi Pad 6 (8GB RAM and 256GB ROM) is a wonderful choice for those looking for a good tablet. It is priced at ₹25,999, instead of ₹41,999. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core processor, complemented by the Adreno 650 GPU and Qualcomm's AI engine, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. With LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, users can enjoy fast data transfer speeds and responsive app performance.

Audio quality is enhanced by quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, offering a rich and immersive sound experience. The tablet is equipped with a long-lasting 8840mAh battery, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging. It runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14, providing the latest features, security updates, and a smooth user interface.

For photography, the Xiaomi Pad 6 features an 8MP front camera with a focus frame, ideal for video calls and selfies, and a 13MP rear camera for capturing high-quality photos and videos.

boAt Nirvana Ion Truly Wireless Earbuds This budget-friendly earbud is currently priced at ₹1598. They are designed to offer a massive playback time of up to 120 hours, including 24 hours of playback per charge, claims the company.

These earbuds deliver Crystal Bionic Sound, powered by Hifi DSP 5, and support dual EQ modes: boAt Signature Sound and boAt Balanced Sound. For clear and uninterrupted voice calls, the Nirvana Ion earbuds come equipped with 4 mics and ENx Technology, which helps block out unwanted noise and ensures your voice is delivered clearly. This makes them ideal for taking calls on the go, even in noisy environments.

Noise Halo Plus This smartwatch is up for grabs at ₹2799 from Amazon. It boasts a 1.46-inch (3.7 cm) round AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels and features an always-on display. The smartwatch offers up to seven days of battery life under regular use and up to two days with Bluetooth calling activated, claims the company. The 300mAh battery charges fully in approximately two hours using a 5W power adapter, and fast-charging adapters are not recommended to prevent potential damage.

By pairing the NoiseFit Halo Plus with the NoiseFit app, users can track their health progress over time, receive health updates, compete with friends, and share achievements. The smartwatch supports advanced Bluetooth calling with Tru SyncTM technology, ensuring clear and stable calls. It is also equipped with the Noise Health SuiteTM, offering 100 sports modes and IP68 water resistance, making it suitable for an active lifestyle.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB ROM) This smartphone is priced at ₹10499 on Amazon. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, featuring a 414,564 AnTuTu score, a 2.4GHz clock speed, and an octa-core CPU architecture.

For photography enthusiasts, the iQOO Z9 Lite boasts a 50MP Sony AI camera that captures sharp and vibrant images. Features such as AI Photo Enhancer, Night Mode, and an unmatched portrait filter ensure that every moment is vividly and beautifully captured.

The iQOO Z9 Lite is designed with durability in mind, featuring an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, the device offers extended usage throughout the day. It also includes a charger in the box, ensuring that you can keep your device powered up and ready for use.

Cosmic Byte ARES The Cosmic Byte ARES wireless controller is priced at ₹1699. This device is designed with ergonomic considerations and features rubberized textured sticks for an enhanced grip, ensuring comfort during extended gaming sessions. The controller includes pressure-sensitive analog triggers and LED-backlit buttons, adding both functionality and style to your gaming experience. It supports both Xinput and D Input, making it compatible with a wide range of games.

It offers a vibration feature for an immersive gaming experience and boasts a zero-lag connection using a dongle. Equipped with a 700mAh battery, the controller is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of continuous gaming on a single charge, allowing you to focus on your game without frequent interruptions for recharging.