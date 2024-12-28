Sundar Pichai led a meeting with Google employees to discuss 2025 priorities, stressing the importance of rapid progress amid regulatory challenges. He highlighted the Gemini app's potential and the need to address user problems while maintaining leadership in technology advancements.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently held a strategy meeting with Google employees where he discussed the tech giant's priorities for the coming year, increasing regulatory scrutiny around the world and advances in artificial intelligence, according to a report from CNBC. The meeting was reportedly held at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, and was attended by employees both in person and virtually.

"I think 2025 will be critical…I think it's really important we internalize the urgency of this moment, and need to move faster as a company. The stakes are high. These are disruptive moments. In 2025, we need to be relentlessly focused on unlocking the benefits of this technology and solve real user problems." Pichai was quoted by CNBC as saying

Google's top priority for 2025: At the meeting, Pichai said the company's top priority will be "building big, new business". Reportedly, this includes Gemini app which senior executives at Google believe could be the company's next app to reach half a billion users.

Talking about the Gemini app, Pichai said, "With the Gemini app, there is strong momentum, particularly over the last few months,"

"But we have some work to do in 2025 to close the gap and establish a leadership position there as well… Scaling Gemini on the consumer side will be our biggest focus next year" Pichai added

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sundar Pichai talks about increasing scrutiny on Google: Pichai also talked about the increasing regulatory scrutiny on the tech giant across the globe, stating, “It's not lost on me that we are facing scrutiny across the world,"

“It comes with our size and success. It's part of a broader trend where tech is now impacting society at scale. So more than ever, through this moment, we have to make sure we don't get distracted." the Google CEO added