23-year-old in US earns over 28 lakh in months by teaching ChatGPT on Udemy

The course is priced at $20 and includes 50 lectures that are more than seven hours long. The lectures, aimed at beginners, were filmed in three weeks. It begins with teaching learners about how to write ChatGPT prompts, and moving to applications of ChatGPT for businesses, students, and programmers. It also has tutorials on how to make art using AI image generator DALL-E 2, best ChatGPT plug-ins, and introduction to GPT-4.