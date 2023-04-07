23-year-old in US earns over 28 lakh in months by teaching ChatGPT on Udemy

23-year-old in US earns over ₹28 lakh in months by teaching ChatGPT on Udemy2 min read . 04:43 PM IST
- Lance Junck, 23, launched an online course on education platform Udemy to teach people how to use ChatGPT.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is surely a helpful tool. Students are using it to write assignments, businesses are using it to get work done quickly and easily. Now, the AI bot is helping users earn money as well.
Recently, a 23-year-old in the US earned about $35,000 in just three months, thanks to ChatGPT? How, you may ask? Simply by teaching ChatGPT to newbies.
As reported by Business Insider, Lance Junck, 23, launched an online course on education platform Udemy to teach people how to use ChatGPT. Over the period of three months, more than 15,000 students from around the world enrolled in his "ChatGPT Masterclass: A Complete ChatGPT Guide for Beginners."
The course is priced at $20 and includes 50 lectures that are more than seven hours long. The lectures, aimed at beginners, were filmed in three weeks. It begins with teaching learners about how to write ChatGPT prompts, and moving to applications of ChatGPT for businesses, students, and programmers. It also has tutorials on how to make art using AI image generator DALL-E 2, best ChatGPT plug-ins, and introduction to GPT-4.
Junck also shared a screenshot of his sales dashboard which Insider claims to have reviewed. As per the screenshot, he has made $34,913 in profits so far.
As per the report, Junck said that with the launch of ChatGPT in November last year, he wanted to make the bot accessible to all. He saw an opportunity to teach people how to use the tool with an online course, he stated.
"There is an incredible learning curve to ChatGPT. I think people are kind of afraid of ChatGPT, so I tried to make it warm and exciting and approachable," he said.
Junck is a self-taught teacher who claims to have spent hours on the bot every day. In order to better understand the bot and how to prompt it better, he asked the AI chatbot to do things like write an introduction to a novel or product descriptions for certain foods.
