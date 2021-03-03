26 words at stake for internet platforms like Facebook and Twitter

What’s next: Representative Yvette Clarke, a Democrat from New York, is working on a more narrowly focused bill known as the Civil Rights Modernization Act. That would amend Section 230 to ensure federal civil rights laws apply to tech companies’ targeted advertisements in an effort to stop the spread of hate speech online. Clarke said in an interview she wants to uncover how the platforms promote civil rights violations and ensure they curb hate speech “so it doesn’t get to the point of harm to the American people or American institutions." She plans to introduce the measure in several weeks.

