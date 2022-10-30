280 character limit on Twitter: Expand or kill? What Elon Musk has in mind

Meanwhile, as per a New York Times report, Musk has asked managers to 'draw up lists of employees to cut'. “Musk, who completed a USD 44-billion deal to buy Twitter on Thursday, has ordered the cuts across the company, with some teams to be trimmed more than others," the NYT report said, adding that the “scale of the layoffs could not be determined" at the company, which has around 7,500 employees. The NYT report further stated that the layoffs at Twitter “would take place before" the November 1 date when “employees were scheduled to receive stock grants as part of their compensation.

