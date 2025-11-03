3 Apple settings every iPhone user should disable for longer battery usage — here’s how

Apple users across the world often wonder why their iPhone battery seems to drain faster than expected, what settings are responsible, and how they can fix it. While many assume the main culprits are screen brightness or 5G connectivity, where the real problem lies is deeper in the system, hidden among Apple’s background and accessibility settings. When these features are left on, they can quietly consume power throughout the day. Here is what you can do to stop the drain and keep your iPhone powered for longer.

1. Switch off background app refresh One of the biggest battery offenders is Background App Refresh, which lets apps update content even when you’re not using them. It may sound useful, but it means your phone is constantly working behind the scenes.

To turn it off, go to Settings → General → Background App Refresh, and choose Off. Alternatively, toggle it off for specific apps that do not need frequent updates. Once disabled, many users notice a visible boost in battery endurance.

2. Fine-tune accessibility options Two features under Accessibility can also quietly sap energy. Auto-Brightness, which continually adjusts screen lighting to match your surroundings, keeps sensors active all day.

Head to Settings → Accessibility → Display & Text Size, scroll down, and switch Auto-Brightness off. You can still manually control brightness via the Control Centre when needed.

Then, under Accessibility → Motion, enable Reduce Motion. This reduces fancy animations and visual effects, cutting down on the graphical work your phone performs — saving both power and time.

3. Disable raise to wake If your iPhone lights up every time you pick it up, that is Raise to Wake at work. Though convenient, this constant activation can add up to significant energy loss.

Go to Settings → Display & Brightness and turn Raise to Wake off. Your screen will now stay dark until you tap it or press the side button, preventing unnecessary wake-ups.

A few tweaks, a big difference By identifying what is draining your iPhone battery, where to find the settings, and how to adjust them, you can make a noticeable difference to your phone’s performance. These small tweaks do not just extend battery life; they make your device run cooler, smoother, and more efficiently throughout the day.

