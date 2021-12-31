With the pandemic having changed the way people date, dating app Tinder said that around 38% of Gen Zs have revealed they are looking for someone who is trustworthy, and 36% are seeking a connection with someone with a sense of humour, 12% are on the lookout for someone who “is not an ass", and 14% are looking for a kind date.

These insights are based on Tinder bios of users between January to December 2020 versus January to December 2021 and questions that members were asked within the app in December 2021.

On desirable traits, good intentions also top the list among singles in India. As much as 41% of members look for matches with intentions of fixing the world, using less plastic (39%) and even going vegan (8%).

Tinder members are already setting their aspirations for the new year. As much as 49% revealed they would be up for travelling again, while over 31% of members said they would sign up to join a gym. At least 15% of the members are keen to eat less junk food.

When asked what they are looking forward to in 2022, many members said they are seeking their partner-in-crime (35%), while others (20%) are just looking to finish what they start or even have a goal in the first place (25%), and 20% say they want to find more time for themselves in 2022.

