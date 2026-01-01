3D Figurines to AI hairstyles: Google shares top Nano Banana trends of 2025 with detailed prompts

2025 was the year when image generation models really got going, with AI tools giving us a number of viral trends. It all started with ChatGPT’s Ghibli-style craze but as the year ended, Google went on to build a sizable lead in this domain, first with Nano Banana and later with Nano Banana Pro. The tech giant has now also shared some of the top trends that users explored with its image generation tool.

Here’s a list of the top trends that users created with Nano Banana, along with prompts to recreate them.

1) General photo edits The ability of Nano Banana Pro to make precise edits to images has led users to take advantage of the AI model for detailed tweaks, such as removing someone from a picture or even adding a celebrity into the mix. Google also shared that users turned their images into different scenarios using Nano Banana. Here’s a detailed prompt:

Prompt: “Turn this into a night scene, lit by the moon, with dramatic shadows and moody overall lighting.”

2) Figurines One of the biggest trends of the year was turning images into figurines, and it has found a place in Google’s top trends list, albeit with a twist. Here’s the prompt to try out the trend:

Prompt: “Create a realistic-looking small 3D model of this dog. Place the model on a desk next to birthday packaging that makes it look like someone unwrapped the model as a gift.”

3) Photo with younger self One of the Gemini trends that really lit up social media this year was generating images with one’s younger self, perhaps to reflect on personal growth over time. In case you still want to hop on to this trend, here’s the detailed prompt:

Prompt: “This is a photo of my younger self and a photo of myself today. Create an image that looks like it was taken with an instant photo camera, showing my older self hugging my younger self. Don't change the faces.”

4) Comics and cartoons Storytelling through AI became a major trend this year, with users leveraging the tool to create instant comic strips. Here’s the prompt to create your own comic:

Prompt: “Make a 3-panel comic strip about a baby who becomes a superhero and saves a city from a big piece of evil broccoli.”

5) Artistic images Nano Banana allowed users to experiment with various artistic styles this year, from oil paintings to watercolours and other aesthetic visuals.

Here’s a prompt to try out this artistic style:

Prompt: “Create a watercolor-style painting of a gingerbread house that feels cozy and warm.”

6) Hairstyle experiments One of the funnier trends that really caught on this year, not just with Gemini but also with other image editors, was experimenting with hairstyles. Users imagined how they or their friends would look with different styles if they ever tried them.

Here’s how you can try out a new look:

Prompt: “Show what I'd look like blonde with bangs.”

7) Complex infographics Text rendering used to be one of the most problematic issues for image generators. However, with Nano Banana Pro, Google took a big leap. The model can not only accurately create infographics using user-provided data but also link to Google Search to generate them from scratch.

Here’s a prompt to try out the infographic feature:

Prompt: “Create an infographic about this plant focusing on interesting information.”

8) Holiday edits WhatsApp wishes are still a thing, but with Nano Banana Pro and other image editors, users now increasingly prefer transforming their images into festival-themed visuals using AI tools.

Prompt: “This is a photo of me and my dog. Transform this photo into a realistic holiday portrait where I am sitting in front of a Christmas tree, and my dog is sitting next to me. I should be smiling at the camera, and my dog is looking at me. Mimic my real face. My dog and I should be wearing red and green pajamas and there should be red, green, and gold-wrapped gifts surrounding us. The lighting should be warm, with a golden filter.”

9) Isometric images The isometric image trend allows users to create clean, geometric representations of fantastical locations, giving them a glimpse into imaginary worlds. Here’s a prompt to try out this trend:

Prompt: “Create a 3D isometric image of a fantastical underwater city.”

10) Game inspiration We are entering an era where many believe games will increasingly be built using AI, and this trend reflects that. Users used Nano Banana to reimagine real-world locations as photorealistic game environments, either to step into their favourite game worlds or to find inspiration for new titles.

Prompt: “Turn this landscape photo into a rustic game board, where the objective is to bring a raft-shaped game piece down the river, avoiding obstacles. Make the scene style photorealistic, with some fantastical elements.”

11) Fashion experimentation Another useful application of AI image editors this year has been the ability to virtually try on different outfits. Google already offers a separate tool for this, but users also turned to Gemini for more creative use cases.

Prompt: “Change my outfit to be an astronaut's outfit, but with the same colors and patterns from my clothes and boots.”

12) Photo restoration This is where Nano Banana Pro’s precise editing capabilities once again come in handy, allowing the model to bring old, faded photos into the modern era.

Prompt: “Restore this photo. Make it less blurry, get rid of the white streaks and add bright, vivid color. Keep his face the same.”

13) Puppies galore This one’s for dog lovers, who used Nano Banana Pro to place themselves into scenes filled with adorable pets.