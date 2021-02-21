3D printing gains traction in India due to covid push

According to experts, application of 3D printing has grown since then and demand is now stronger in other sectors such as pharmaceuticals, jewellery, defence, aerospace, fast-moving consumer goods and construction. “Earlier, the automotive sector was the biggest user of 3D printing, accounting for up to 70% of all demand while the remaining 30% came from the rest. In the last few months, this percentage has reversed," said Swapnil Sansare, CEO, Divide By Zero Technologies, a Mumbai-based 3D printing firm.