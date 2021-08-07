For many of us, during the pandemic and the new normal of WFH (working from home), the Google Calendar app has become a part of our daily work routine, just like Zoom and Google meet. Here are four tips to improve your productivity on the Google Calendar app and speed up your work.

Cal.new

Suppose you quickly want to create an event in your Google Calendar, but the app is not open in your browser. In that case, all you need to do is open a new tab in your internet browser and type 'cal.new' in your address bar and hit Enter; voila, a new calendar event will open in your signed-in Google account. Now, all you need to do is fill in the details for the event and you are set.

Working Hours

If you are on a Google Workspace account, this is an additional feature you can access. Enabling working hours will let you set your work times for every day of the week and let people know your work timings. Once you have specified your work timings in the settings, Google Calendar will warn someone inviting you for a meeting scheduled for a time slot beyond your working hours. You can find this setting under the General option of your Google Calendar settings menu.

World Clock

In the new normal, with a lot of us working across time zones, trying to figure out what the current time is in a different time zone can get a bit confusing. Google calendar has a world clock function which can help in this situation. To enable this feature, go to your Google Calendar settings and under the 'General' options, enable 'Show world clock'. Then, add the time zones you require. Now, the app will show you a clock from the selected time zones on your calendar page.

Time Zones

Suppose your work or office spans two time zones. For instance, you have an office in India and another set of colleagues in the UK. To make scheduling meetings easier, Google Calendar has a feature to display a second-time zone in your calendar. To enable this feature, go to your Google Calendar settings and under the 'General' options, enable the option 'Display secondary time zone' and add your second-time zone. Once this is done, in the week or day view of your calendar, you can see your current time and the time from your second-time zone next to each other, making it easier to schedule meetings.

