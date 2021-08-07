4 ways to improve your productivity with Google Calendar

Suppose your work or office spans two time zones. For instance, you have an office in India and another set of colleagues in the UK. To make scheduling meetings easier, Google Calendar has a feature to display a second-time zone in your calendar. To enable this feature, go to your Google Calendar settings and under the 'General' options, enable the option 'Display secondary time zone' and add your second-time zone. Once this is done, in the week or day view of your calendar, you can see your current time and the time from your second-time zone next to each other, making it easier to schedule meetings.