40% large enterprises in India will have data literacy programs by 2026: IDC

By 2026, 40% of large enterprises in India will have data literacy programs, including training to help employees spot misinformation and communicate or influence with data, according to IDC’s latest report, IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Data and Content Technologies 2022 Predictions — India Implications.
By 2026, 40% of large enterprises in India will have data literacy programs, including training to help employees spot misinformation and communicate or influence with data, according to IDC’s latest report, IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Data and Content Technologies 2022 Predictions — India Implications.
Enterprises in India are prioritizing data literacy since the inability to effectively utilize the data deters the development of data culture and creates hindrances in the ability to optimally leverage data and content to raise overall enterprise intelligence.
Enterprises in India are prioritizing data literacy since the inability to effectively utilize the data deters the development of data culture and creates hindrances in the ability to optimally leverage data and content to raise overall enterprise intelligence.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
"Data literacy is a crucial pillar for the success of analytics initiatives within the organizations. Enterprises are directing initiatives that focus on enhancing the data skills through internal and external training sessions," said Rishu Sharma, associate research director, Cloud and AI, IDC India.
The report further said that by 2024, 20% of large enterprises in India will have a data control plane architecture to enable DataOps, propel machine learning (ML)-based data engineering, reduce data risks, and propel innovation among Gen D workers. During the same period, 20% of business intelligence solutions will incorporate intelligent knowledge networks, extending core ML-based user augmentation with collaborative and collective intelligence functionality.
By 2026, the lack of an analytics control plan will drive 20% of large Indian enterprises to adopt decisioning platforms with unified analytics, business rules, workflow, and collaboration capabilities. By 2025, 30% of large enterprises in India will deploy graph databases, recognizing this technology's applicability to a growing set of use cases involving relationship, influence, path, and pattern analysis.
"In a digital-first industry where enterprises are prioritizing DX as a core element, data is the gold dust which enables organizations in India to make informed decisions in real-time, in order to drive business value," said Sagnik Das, senior market analyst, Cloud & AI, IDC India.