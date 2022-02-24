40% of Indian organizations will implement dedicated cloud services either on-premise or in a service provider facility by 2024, in response to performance, security, and compliance requirements, according to the latest IDC report titled ‘FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2022 Predictions – India Implications’.

Indian enterprises are considering the use of a combination of solutions from public cloud service providers and traditional infrastructure software/equipment providers, to gain the benefits of security and control of a private cloud along with the elasticity of a public cloud, the report said.

Overall, organizations in India have progressed from leveraging cloud as an alternative IT purchasing model to now leveraging cloud as both a technology platform and an operational model. To maintain business resilience and enhance digital transformation (DX), organizations consider using a mix of solutions from public cloud service providers and traditional infrastructure software/equipment providers. Moreover, many factors including continued pervasive disruption, digital-first approaches, digital ecosystem propel cloud adoption amongst Indian organizations.

"The digital-first world mandates, leveraging technology and cloud, continues to be at the forefront of all technology-associated investments. The hybrid world of today and tomorrow is resulting in increased dependence on cloud for achieving agility, flexibility, and innovation. As the need for leveraging data is supreme, it requires access to digital technologies that are built on a cloud foundation," said Rishu Sharma, associate research director, Cloud and AI at IDC India.

Some of the other cloud predictions for the India market include: (a) App Modernization: By 2025, the majority of legacy applications will receive some modernization investment, With cloud services used by 50% of the applications to extend functionality or replace inefficient code; (b) Telco + Cloud: By 2026, 60% of CIOs will require cloud and telco partners to deliver secure cloud to edge connectivity solutions that guarantee performance and consistency in data collection; (c) Cloud Sustainability: By 2026, 50% of organizations will use software and cloud-based infrastructures to create a 35% increase in sustainable efficiencies across workloads and data centres.

"With cloud playing a key role in supporting the delivery of needed resources to businesses amid the rapid DX, Indian organizations are looking for solutions to achieve scalability, cost efficiency, and resilience to achieve business goals. Cloud thus becomes critical in meeting these enterprise objectives," said Swapnil Shende, senior market analyst, Cloud and AI at IDC India.

