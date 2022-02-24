40% of Indian organizations will implement dedicated cloud services by 2024: IDC

Some of the other cloud predictions for the India market include: (a) App Modernization: By 2025, the majority of legacy applications will receive some modernization investment, With cloud services used by 50% of the applications to extend functionality or replace inefficient code; (b) Telco + Cloud: By 2026, 60% of CIOs will require cloud and telco partners to deliver secure cloud to edge connectivity solutions that guarantee performance and consistency in data collection; (c) Cloud Sustainability: By 2026, 50% of organizations will use software and cloud-based infrastructures to create a 35% increase in sustainable efficiencies across workloads and data centres.