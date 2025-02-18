In 2025, there’s no shortage of smartphones offering top-tier performance, essential for those who enjoy hardcore gaming on mobile devices. Some even compete in popular games like BGMI, Genshin Impact, and more. A slew of phones are available, including flagship models from both Apple and Android. Here we tell you the best options to buy. Read on. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone 16 Pro Max - If Your Budget Is Over ₹ 1 Lakh In the market for a brand new gaming phone, but don’t want to compromise on anything else, including cameras and the brand value? The iPhone 16 Pro Max certainly stands out. Why? Firstly, the iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16 Pro models and iPhone 15 Pro, are the only phones in the world that can play AAA games like Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as they still haven’t made it to Android. So, if you want to play console-quality games on mobile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is certainly the way to go. Plus, it also has the A18 Pro chipset, large 6.9-inch display, and great-sounding speakers. It also helps that the Apple A18 Pro is one of the fastest chipsets out there in the mobile arena, and playing games like BGMI is certainly a treat on it.

iPhone 16 - If You Want An iPhone But Around ₹ 70,000 to 80,000 We also recommend the iPhone 16 if your budget is limited to ₹70,000 or 80,000. The iPhone 16 comes with the Apple A18 chipset instead of the A18 Pro, but it is still a 3nm chipset and is no slouch. You will still be able to play top-end games, and the iPhone 16 promises stable frame rates in games like BGMI, so you can buy the iPhone 16 without any second thoughts. Thermals are also well-managed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - If You Want An Android Flagship Over ₹ 1 Lakh If you're looking for a flagship Android phone and want the best performance for gaming, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has shaped up to be an excellent option. Not only does it feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite, but it also comes with a custom version of the chipset, called the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. This means, alongside 12GB of RAM, the power combination will provide top-end gaming performance. You won't feel any lag in high-graphic games. It also helps that Samsung’s top-end phones come with vapour chambers, which help keep the temperatures down.

OnePlus 13 - If You Want A Value For Money Android Flagship But Your Budget Is Limited To ₹ 70,000 If you’re looking for an Android phone but your budget isn’t upwards of ₹80,000, the OnePlus 13 can certainly be a good option. It packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite, like the S25 Ultra, but comes in at a much lower price point of ₹69,999. You can also equip the OnePlus 13 with up to 24GB of RAM if you’re willing to splurge more. We recommend sticking to the 12GB variant for the best value. The phone has a large 6.8-inch display, which is Fluid AMOLED and not curved, so this helps with gaming a lot.

OnePlus claims that you can get 120 FPS in select games, and it also features HyperRendering display technology to reduce latency during gaming. It also has OnePlus’ second-gen Cryo Velocity cooling chamber, which is the brand’s largest vapour cooling chamber ever. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro - If You Want A True “Gaming Phone" The ROG Phone 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and comes with much better performance than before. There’s also a larger vapour cooling solution with a 57% larger graphite sheet. The real fun lies in the accessories the phone comes with, which allow for good cooling during heavy gaming sessions. Plus, there are shoulder buttons and the AirTrigger feature present on the device, which enhance the gaming experience further.

Being a dedicated gaming phone, you can expect really good performance from it. However, the phone is yet to launch in India, so your only option is to import it or wait for an official unveiling.