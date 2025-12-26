Subscribe

5 Big games launching in January 2026 that gamers should watch

January 2026 brings a powerful lineup of new games, from chilling sci-fi horror and epic historical battles to cosy life sims and fast-paced shooters. Here are five of the most anticipated titles set to define the start of the year.

Govind Choudhary
Updated26 Dec 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Kicking off the year is Code Violet, a cinematic third-person survival horror experience from TeamKill Media. Set in the 25th century, the game places players in the role of Violet Sinclair, a woman abducted through time to serve as part of a desperate experiment to save humanity from extinction.
Code Violet – A Dark Descent Into Sci-Fi Horror

Release date: 1 January 2026 (PS5)

Set within a bioengineering complex overrun by prehistoric creatures, Code Violet blends high-tension combat, puzzle-solving, and resource management. With ray-traced visuals, adaptive trigger support and a haunting soundtrack, the game promises an intense and immersive horror experience. Pre-order bonuses include early access, cosmetic outfits and exclusive in-game items.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Release date: 15 January 2026

Nintendo’s beloved life-simulation series returns with an enhanced edition built specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2. This upgraded version brings smoother performance, faster loading times and new features such as mouse-style controls, expanded multiplayer functionality and improved customisation tools.

Players can once again escape to island life, now with expanded social features, shared island experiences and quality-of-life upgrades like batch crafting and enhanced decorating options. The update aims to make the laid-back charm of Animal Crossing more accessible and social than ever before.

MIO: Memories in Orbit

Release date: 20 January 2026

MIO: Memories in Orbit is a beautifully stylised metroidvania that blends exploration, platforming and environmental storytelling. Players step into the role of MIO, a small robotic explorer navigating a vast, decaying space vessel filled with forgotten machinery and lost memories.

With fluid movement abilities, hand-painted visuals and an atmospheric soundtrack combining electronic and choral elements, the game promises a deeply emotional journey. Its focus on discovery, mystery and fluid traversal makes it one of the most artistically ambitious releases of the month.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Release date: 17 January 2026

The long-running Dynasty Warriors series returns with Origins, reimagining the classic Three Kingdoms era through a new protagonist and refined combat systems. Massive battlefields, thousands of on-screen enemies and cinematic storytelling remain at the heart of the experience.

Built for modern hardware, the game offers enhanced visuals, larger-scale warfare and improved AI, delivering the most ambitious entry in the franchise to date. Fans of large-scale action and historical epics will find plenty to enjoy.

Highguard

Release date: 26 January 2026

Closing out the month is Highguard, a new PvP-focused action shooter from the creators of Apex Legends and Titanfall. Set in a mythic fantasy world, players take on the role of Wardens, elite warriors battling rival factions to claim territory and powerful artefacts.

Blending fast-paced gunplay with tactical team-based combat, Highguard emphasises mobility, strategy and high-stakes raids. With a strong competitive focus and modern online infrastructure, it aims to carve out a distinct identity in the multiplayer shooter space.

