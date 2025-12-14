5 Biggest games coming in 2026: GTA VI, Resident Evil Requiem, Wolverine and more

2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for gaming, as major studios including Rockstar Games, Capcom, Insomniac Games and Microsoft prepare to release several of their most ambitious titles, bringing long awaited sequels and high profile reboots to players worldwide on consoles and PC throughout the year, driven by huge fan demand and made possible by advances in game engines, hardware power and large scale storytelling.

Resident Evil Requiem Release date: February 27, 2026

Capcom will open the year with Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth mainline entry in its long-running survival horror series. The game introduces a new protagonist, FBI technical analyst Grace Ashcroft, who returns to the ruined remains of Raccoon City three decades after its destruction.

Players will be able to switch between first-person and third-person perspectives, blending classic Resident Evil tension with modern gameplay design. Capcom has also teased a new unstoppable enemy designed to stalk players throughout the game.

007 First Light Release date: March 26, 2026

IO Interactive is bringing James Bond back to gaming with 007 First Light, an origin story that explores the spy’s early career before earning his 00 status. The game focuses on MI6 missions that combine stealth, gadgets and action-driven set pieces.

With the studio’s proven track record on the Hitman series, expectations are high that 007 First Light could redefine Bond’s presence in video games.

Grand Theft Auto VI Release window: 2026

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI is widely expected to be the biggest release of the year and one of the most significant launches of the decade. Set in a vast open world inspired by the state of Florida, the game follows a criminal duo at the centre of a modern crime story.

Although official details remain limited, early footage has already showcased a major leap in visual realism. The title is expected to dominate sales charts and cultural conversation throughout 2026.

Marvel’s Wolverine Release window: Fall 2026

Insomniac Games is expanding its superhero portfolio with Marvel’s Wolverine, a darker and more violent action game centred on the iconic X Men character. Combat is designed to be close-range and brutal, reflecting Wolverine’s feral nature.

The story draws from established comic book lore and features characters such as Omega Red and Mystique, signalling a mature narrative aimed at older audiences.

Fable Release date: Yet to be announced

The long-awaited Fable reboot is scheduled to arrive in 2026 as part of Microsoft’s first-party lineup. Developed by Playground Games, the title aims to modernise the fantasy series while preserving its humour and moral choice-based gameplay.

Early glimpses suggest larger environments and a more ambitious scope than previous entries. If it delivers, Fable could become a pivotal release for Xbox in the coming year.

A defining year ahead With blockbuster titles spanning horror, action, fantasy and open-world crime, 2026 is set to be a defining year for the gaming industry, even before additional announcements are made.

