5 ChatGPT tips you must know to make the most of it

OpenAI has gradually added several new features to the ChatGPT experience, aside from, of course, bringing new large language models to the chatbot. Through this, the chatbot has gained several new features which have made it a much more well-rounded product, a much more feature-rich product, and there is a lot now that you can accomplish on the same. And even for free versions, there is a lot available now. So, without further ado, let us tell you some of the key tips that you should know if you use ChatGPT. Read on.

Use ChatGPT ‘Work with Apps’ featured on macOS to code faster ChatGPT's work with apps feature on macOS makes it easier to let ChatGPT communicate directly with your coding app, such as Xcode, or even your Notes app if you want to edit some notes. You need to have the macOS version of ChatGPT, version 1.2025.057, for this. ChatGPT becomes context-aware in this case. Then follow our detailed guide here in this article.

Generate photorealistic images using ChatGPT About a month or so ago, ChatGPT finally got the feature to generate images, and even for free users. And it took the internet by storm. People generated images of the Ghibli art style, and this really took the internet by storm. So, whilst you can make Ghibli art style images, you can also ask ChatGPT to make a photorealistic image of something. If you have a certain concept in mind, which isn't real, you can just ask ChatGPT to make it for you. Of course, it has got the guardrails in place, and it will refrain from generating sensitive content.

Use ChatGPT to act as your interviewer Whilst this is an old one, it is a good reminder to let you know that you can use ChatGPT Voice to act as an interviewer. If you are nervous about facing an interview, simply tell it the job role you applied to, the company you applied to, and what kind of questions you expect. Then just give it a hand. Then you should help you get prepared for an interview.

To analyse a large sum of data Have a large dataset and have to manually go through everything in order to come up with a report? Well, what if we told you, you could simply just feed it to ChatGPT, maybe using an Excel sheet, and then ask ChatGPT to analyse it for you? This is a big time saver and can save you countless hours.

