5 Exciting Google features for Android announced: TalkBack, Music Search, and more
Google's latest Android updates include TalkBack enhancements for audio descriptions, music search in Circle to Search, and a text-to-speech feature in Chrome. The Android Earthquake Alerts System is expanding, and Wear OS devices will gain offline Maps functionality.
American tech giant Google has introduced several new updates for Android users, expanding the capabilities of existing tools such as TalkBack and Circle to Search. On Tuesday, Google unveiled five new features, including enhancements to Google Chrome and the Android Earthquake Alerts System, alongside a notable update for Wear OS devices.