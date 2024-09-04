Google's latest Android updates include TalkBack enhancements for audio descriptions, music search in Circle to Search, and a text-to-speech feature in Chrome. The Android Earthquake Alerts System is expanding, and Wear OS devices will gain offline Maps functionality.

American tech giant Google has introduced several new updates for Android users, expanding the capabilities of existing tools such as TalkBack and Circle to Search. On Tuesday, Google unveiled five new features, including enhancements to Google Chrome and the Android Earthquake Alerts System, alongside a notable update for Wear OS devices.

These updates, detailed in a recent blog post by Google, are being made available across all compatible Android devices, not just Google's Pixel lineup. While the rollout of these features has already commenced, it may take up to two weeks for all users to receive them.

One of the key upgrades is for TalkBack, Android's built-in screen reader designed to assist users with visual impairments. This feature now leverages Gemini, Google's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, to deliver more comprehensive audio descriptions for various digital images, including those in galleries, text messages, or social media posts. This enhancement is aimed at providing a richer experience for users who are blind or have low vision.

Additionally, the long-rumored music search capability for Circle to Search has been officially confirmed. This feature allows users with supported Android devices to identify music playing either on their device or in the surrounding environment. By tapping the music button, users can quickly discover the song title, artist, and even access a related YouTube video.

Google Chrome also sees a significant update with the introduction of a text-to-speech feature, allowing users to listen to articles and web pages directly within the browser. Users can customize the experience by adjusting the speed, voice type, and language, making it easier to consume content on the go.

The Android Earthquake Alerts System, previously available in beta, is now being extended to a broader audience within the United States. This system provides real-time earthquake alerts based on crowd-sourced detection technology, enhancing safety for users in quake-prone areas.