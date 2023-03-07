Writing is a skill that requires creativity, clarity and accuracy. However, many people can find it challenging and time-consuming to master the art of writing. However, with the recent advancements in Artificial Intelligence, many free AI-based tools have come up that can make it easier to write content. These tools use artificial intelligence can help generate, edit and optimize content based on your needs.

Also Read: AI in opioid addiction: Artificial intelligence can play a big role in treatment, preventing deaths

Here are some of the top AI-based tools that can help you write better

5 Free writing tools to help you write better:

1) ChatGPT:

ChatGPT is a conversational chatbot designed by San Francisco-based startup OpenAI. The chatbot has taken the world by storm ever since its launch in November 2022.

In terms of content writing, ChatGPT can help you write introductions, suggest headlines, check grammar, paraphrase your text, summarize an article, give you top takeaways from the article and much more.

However, one drawback of ChatGPT is that its knowledge is limited to 2021 and the chatbot cannot access the internet.

View Full Image ChatGPT has taken the world by storm ever since its launch in November 2022 (REUTERS)

2) DeepL:

DeepL is an AI writing tool that can help you write better by checking your grammar, punctuation and style. It helps writers appear more fluent by fixing their mistakes, rephrasing sentences and choosing the tone that best suits their writing.

View Full Image DeepL also offers translations between several European languages

3) QuillBot:

QuillBot is an AI-powered writing tool that helps you paraphrase text and generate new content. It offers several modes, such as paraphrasing, summarizing, and expanding. It can rewrite sentences and paragraphs to make them more concise and engaging.

View Full Image Quillbot also has other useful features like grammar checker and plagiarism checker

4) Rytr:

Rytr allows users to create content for different scenarios including blog posts, social media posts, and ads. It can also help writers generate upto 5 AI-based images, check for plagiarism and write in different languages.

View Full Image Rytr has over 40 plus use cases and 20 plus tones for writing a blog post

5) Bing Chat:

Based OpenAI's large language model, Bing Chat can search the internet, write songs, poems and explain any topic on the internet. However, like ChatGPt, Bing Chat comes with the tendency of giving out confident responses even when they are wrong.

Nevertheless, Bing Chat can help you in gathering background information, ideas and summarize information on the internet.