Apple doesn’t talk about these 5 iPhone settings — but you’ll love them

Apple often packs its iPhones and iOS updates with clever, lesser-known features that quietly make daily use smoother, yet many users never discover them. The Cupertino-based company rarely promotes these subtle improvements, leaving people unaware of just how capable their devices already are.

From smarter shortcuts to better text editing, these hidden gems solve common frustrations without the need for third-party apps. Here are five practical features you can enable right now to enhance your iPhone experience.

1. Edit Text More Precisely with the Space Bar Trick Trying to position the text cursor perfectly can be fiddly, especially on a touchscreen. But there is a hidden gesture that turns your keyboard into a precision tool.

Simply press and hold the space bar, and your keyboard transforms into a trackpad. While holding, slide your finger in any direction to move the cursor smoothly across your text. It is a far more accurate and effortless method than the usual tap-and-drag approach.

2. Mute Keyboard Clicks Without Muting Your iPhone If the sound of constant typing irritates you, there is a neat fix. You do not have to mute your whole phone to stop the clicking noise.

Go to Settings → Sounds & Haptics → Keyboard Feedback, then toggle Sound off while keeping Haptic on. You’ll still feel subtle vibrations as you type but without the distracting clicks.

Your iPhone’s Apple logo is not just for show, it doubles as a hidden button. With Back Tap, you can turn it into a quick-access shortcut for your favourite actions.

3. Turn the Apple Logo into a Custom Shortcut Your iPhone’s Apple logo is not just for show, it doubles as a hidden button. With Back Tap, you can turn it into a quick-access shortcut for your favourite actions.

Navigate to Settings → Accessibility → Touch → Back Tap. Choose either Double Tap or Triple Tap, and assign a function such as taking a screenshot, launching the camera, or opening Control Centre. It’s a surprisingly powerful feature hiding in plain sight.

4. Adjust Your Flashlight Brightness Most iPhone users treat the flashlight as simply on or off, but it is actually adjustable. To tweak its intensity, open Control Centre and long-press the flashlight icon. A slider will appear, letting you set the brightness to anything from a gentle glow to full beam.

It is perfect for situations where you need just a touch of light, like reading in bed or maximum brightness when you have dropped your keys in the dark.

5. Get Rid of Those Red Notification Badges The small red badges that appear on app icons can quickly clutter your screen and add to digital stress. Fortunately, you can turn them off app by app.

Open Settings → Notifications, select an app, and toggle off Badges. Repeat this process for any other items you would like to declutter. The result is a calmer, cleaner home screen that’s free from the nagging sense of unfinished tasks.