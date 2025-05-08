5 must-try Google Gemini features you should check out on your Android phone now

The Gemini app is available on Android phones running Android version 10 and above, which means a large number of Android devices can now access the Gemini app. Notably, it is much more than just a chatbot, there are multiple in-built features, and with Gemini's 2.5 rollout, there is a lot that's new.

This brings us to the fact that there are several features you may or may not have explored. Here, we list the five best features you should try on your Android phone right now. Do note that this also includes paid features bundled with the Gemini Advanced subscription.

1. Google Veo 2 Google Veo 2 is a text-to-video model, allowing you to generate eight-second-long videos from text-based descriptions. Notably, this is a paid feature included with the Gemini Advanced subscription, which costs ₹1950 in India. The videos are generated in landscape orientation with a 720p resolution. We have created a video explaining how Google Veo 2 works, you can check it out below in the embed.

2. Deep Research and Deep Research for 2.5 Pro With the free subscription, you get access to Deep Research, but the paid subscription unlocks Deep Research with Gemini 2.5 Pro. As the name suggests, it acts as a personal research assistant, essentially functioning as an AI agent that can conduct research on your behalf, browse websites, find information, create reports, and more. It can assist with topic understanding, product comparisons, due diligence, and beyond.

3. Generate Images You can also generate images using Gemini. Simply type out a text-based prompt, such as a frog enjoying a beer or a puppy dancing on top of Mount Everest, or whatever your imagination allows. However, there are guardrails and restrictions in place, Gemini will not permit the generation of sensitive images. And for the best results, ensure your prompt is detailed.

4. Personalisation The Gemini app now offers more personalised responses based on your search history. You can connect Gemini with your search history (with your permission), allowing the app to provide more contextual and relevant results. If you want more contextual answers, it's worth trying out this feature.