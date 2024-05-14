5 reasons why you should get a ChatGPT subscription as GPT-4o kicks in
Although GPT-4o is available to everyone, free users are allowed only a limited number of interactions. ChatGPT Plus subscribers can send five times as many queries, ensuring that heavy users do not face restrictions during peak usage times.
OpenAI's release of GPT-4o is expected to change the game for artificial intelligence tools, offering unprecedented access to advanced features for free users. However, there are many reasons to consider subscribing to ChatGPT Plus.