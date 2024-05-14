5 reasons why you should get a ChatGPT subscription as GPT-4o kicks in

OpenAI's release of GPT-4o is expected to change the game for artificial intelligence tools, offering unprecedented access to advanced features for free users. However, there are many reasons to consider subscribing to ChatGPT Plus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why you should get a ChatGPT subscription Unlimited access Although GPT-4o is available to everyone, free users are allowed only a limited number of interactions. ChatGPT Plus subscribers can send five times as many queries, ensuring that heavy users do not face restrictions during peak usage times.

Priority server access After the rollout of GPT-4o, server demand remains high. Subscribers benefit from priority access during peak times, which helps avoid bottlenecks and ensures faster, smoother interactions with the AI—this is essential for professional use or when timely responses are crucial.

Early Access to New Features ChatGPT Plus subscribers often receive early access to new features. This includes the latest developments like the new ChatGPT desktop app for macOS, and an upcoming version for Windows. Being first to use new features allows subscribers to stay ahead in utilizing cutting-edge AI technology.

Immediate Updates With GPT-4o, OpenAI has initiated an iterative rollout process. If you're eager to experience the latest updates without delay, a Plus subscription means you're among the first to access new features and improvements as soon as they become available.

Supporting AI Development Your subscription fees contribute directly to ongoing AI research and development. By choosing ChatGPT Plus, you support the enhancement of AI capabilities, helping OpenAI to continue its innovations and improve overall user experiences.

