5 ways to block gate-crashers and trolls from your Zoom call

Screen sharing is one of the favourite tools amongst Zoom-bombers. The best way to prevent them from taking control of your meeting screen is to ensure that you control who can and cannot share their screen in the meeting. To do this, go to the screen sharing tab at the bottom of your Zoom window and click on the upward arrow, then select 'Advanced sharing options'. The menu that will now open will give you better control over who can share their screen and when they can do it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}