52% of India's IT decision makers feel less loyal to their employers: Study

52% of India's IT decision makers feel less loyal to their employers: Study2 min read . 02:25 PM IST
The employee loyalty comes down as 82% feel that their organisations have not supported them in the last two years (versus 70% globally).
Amid layoffs and slowing demand owing to the macro-economic pressures, the information technology sector is now feeling a pinch. While there are predictions of a tech bubble burst, business leaders are quite optimistic about the industry’s growth in a longer run especially in a post-pandemic world of rapid digitisation.
A study conducted by IT services and management company ManageEngine in partnership with market research agency Vanson Bourne titled “IT at work: 2022 and beyond" throws light on the status, future and risks the sector is facing at this juncture.
The study was based on interviews carried out with 300 decision makers across IT and other key business functions from a range of private sector firms across India while the wider global research included 3,300 decision makers from across the world. The findings are reported on three key areas — the role of IT, control of technology and the future of IT.
Hybrid work has become the way of work for many organisations making collaboration between IT and non-IT departments essential for smooth functioning. In India, 91% of business and technology leaders agree that collaboration between IT and other lines of business has increased in the past two years, the study reveals. 76% of India’s IT decision makers feel they were adequately consulted by their organisations when implementing flexible work models, 12% more than the global average (64%).
The study found that 53% of Indian organisations have successfully decentralised their IT structures. This has had a positive effect on non-IT departments, with 68% of non-IT employees being more knowledgeable about IT than they were before 2020.
Of the surveyed IT decision makers, 85% agree that organisations’ existing security landscapes need to change to ensure protection against cyberattacks. Nearly all IT decision makers (91%) believe that organisations can strengthen their IT security frameworks by continuing to invest in technologies like AI and ML.
When it comes to the future of the IT workforce, the study found that 53% of India’s IT decision makers are actively looking for a new job, versus 48% globally. 52% percent of them feel less loyal to their employers than they did two years ago, versus a global average of 49%. The employee loyalty comes down as 82% feel that their organisations have not supported them in the last two years (versus 70% globally). 67% percent are more willing to make a risky career move than they were two years ago, versus a global average of 65%.
