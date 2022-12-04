52% of India's IT decision makers feel less loyal to their employers: Study

When it comes to the future of the IT workforce, the study found that 53% of India’s IT decision makers are actively looking for a new job, versus 48% globally. 52% percent of them feel less loyal to their employers than they did two years ago, versus a global average of 49%. The employee loyalty comes down as 82% feel that their organisations have not supported them in the last two years (versus 70% globally). 67% percent are more willing to make a risky career move than they were two years ago, versus a global average of 65%.